VOICES FOR HUMANITY — the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities — announces a new episode featuring the work of anti-drug activist Julieta Santagostino on June 21, 2023.



Florida is a point of entry for illegal drug traffickers moving their products from Mexico, the Caribbean and South America. With such widespread access, drug use in Florida has soared. But Julieta Santagostino is leading a fight to turn that trend around, saving kids from becoming addicted to drugs by going into schools throughout the state and educating them on the true dangers of drugs.

ABOUT JULIETA SANTAGOSTINO:

Julieta Santagostino and her family left the border town of Juarez, Mexico, to escape the violence of the drug trade that had engulfed the city. Settling in Florida, Julieta soon witnessed many of the same problems she had experienced in Mexico. She decided to fight back against the drug trade, ultimately discovering and partnering with Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida. Combating abuse at the grass roots, Julieta organized protests in front of known drug houses that not only gained media attention but also drove dealers out of neighborhoods. At the same time, she focused on prevention, beginning a campaign of informing kids and educating police departments throughout the state on the true dangers of drugs.

Julieta Santagostino currently serves as the president for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida.

