Taiwan is experiencing a dramatic decline in moral values and a concurrent rise in juvenile delinquency, drug use and criminal activity. For many, this is a clear sign that the country has lost touch with its rich cultural and traditional Chinese heritage. University teacher and Way to Happiness Ambassador Miao-Hsiang Lin is the driving force behind a nationwide movement to restore moral values and create a safe and peaceful Taiwan.

ABOUT MIAO-HSIANG LIN

Miao-Hsiang Lin is a native of Chiayi, a small city in Taiwan. As a child, she grew up around her parents’ traditional Chinese medicine shop, where they instilled upon her the tradition of helping others. After graduating from university, she became a primary school teacher and was immediately alarmed at the number of parents and students seeking her advice on dealing with emotional distress and physical abuse. She then discovered The Way to Happiness and found the book’s 21 precepts aligned perfectly with traditional Chinese values. She began addressing Taiwan’s social ills by educating Taiwan’s youth on moral values. To date, Miao-Hsiang has distributed over 52,000 The Way to Happiness booklets in schools and cultural organizations and reached millions more through Taiwanese media.

Miao-Hsiang Lin is the Way to Happiness Ambassador for Taiwan.

