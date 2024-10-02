JESENÍK, Czech Republic, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Storm Boris rampaged through Eastern Europe beginning 13 September, leaving unprecedented disaster in its wake. With 500 mm (20 inches) of rain in the Czech Republic’s Northern Moravia region, it surpassed previous flood records. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described the disaster as a “once-in-a-century flood.” Rivers overflowed their banks, submerging entire villages. Thousands were evacuated in the region and homes were without power. Scientology Volunteer Ministers of the Czech Republic rallied to respond to the needs of the town of Jeseník, one of the areas hardest hit.



Image caption: The Scientology Volunteer Ministers became known as the “Yellow Angels” because of their help in the town of Jeseník after Storm Boris.

In coordination with town officials and first responders, the Volunteer Ministers assisted with assessing the damage. And as soon as the flood waters receded, the arduous work began. They worked with the fire brigade and other first responders to dig homes and businesses out of the mud. Next, they tackled the mold and mildew in flooring, walls and furniture, which can be dangerous sources of disease.

Prime Minister Fiala expressed concern about the risk of food contamination, which was the source of an unexpected task the Volunteer Ministers were called on to help handle. The volunteers safely disposed of meat from a storehouse that was rotting due to a lack of refrigeration during the power outage.

Once the immediate danger to homes and infrastructure was handled, the Volunteer Ministers went from house to house, meeting with residents to address their needs.

But they took care of more than their physical issues. They helped with another aspect of disaster that can be even more devastating and long-lasting. In the state of shock and despair that disaster often triggers, it can be nearly impossible to overcome the tremendous challenges people face to put their lives back together again. So the Volunteer Ministers provide Scientology assists, techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that address the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma.

Their help did not go unnoticed.

“I could tell you many superlatives about your work,” said one Jeseník official, “but it is not necessary, because the job you have done speaks for you.” He told the Volunteer Ministers that the people of Jeseník call them the “yellow angels” and they will remember them for their kindness and help.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

For more information on the technology used by the Volunteer Minister, watch Scientology Tools for Life and the documentary Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network at DIRECTV 320 or at www.Scientology.tv.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/operation-do-something-about-it.html

https://youtu.be/zB2Kq29A4KQ?si=HK7zXE7mCk4wihBI

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1002-s2p-CzechVM-300dpi.jpg

Photo Caption: The Scientology Volunteer Ministers became known as the “Yellow Angels” because of their help in the town of Jeseník after Storm Boris.

TAGS: #ScientologyVolunteerMinisters #Scientology #StormBoris #Jeseník #LRonHubbard

News Source: Church of Scientology International