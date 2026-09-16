HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vimia Tech Limited today announced the launch of Vosko AI, an end-to-end video localization platform built for creators, educators, e-commerce teams, marketing teams, and businesses looking to expand their content to global audiences.



Image caption: Vosko AI Launches Video Localization Platform.

Vosko AI helps keep the original speaker’s voice, tone and emotion when dubbing videos into other languages. It can preserve each speaker’s unique voice in multi-speaker videos, while keeping the original background music and sound effects to make the translated video feel natural.

BUILT FOR HIGH-VOLUME MULTILINGUAL WORKFLOWS

Massive Batch Processing: Users can process up to 150 video or audio files in a single session, making it ideal for social media content and high-volume production.

Simultaneous Multi-Language Export: From a single source video, users can generate localized versions in up to eight different target languages simultaneously, helping streamline multilingual content production.

Long-Form Video Support: Users can upload a single file of up to 200 minutes, making Vosko AI suitable for long-form content such as webinars, courses, interviews, podcasts, and training videos.

Automated Translation Workflow: Whether translating a German webinar to English or localizing a French product demo into multiple Asian languages, the platform automates the entire transcription, translation, and rendering process.

Multi-Speaker Processing: Automatically detects and isolates distinct voices in podcasts and interviews, assigning accurate voice preservation to each individual speaker.

“Video localization is not just about translating words. A speaker’s voice, tone and emotion are an essential part of the content,” said David Chu, CEO of Vosko AI. “With Vosko AI, we’re helping creators and businesses break language barriers and reach global markets with a more efficient way to produce multilingual video content at scale.”

Vosko AI supports the translation and localization of a wide range of content, including short dramas, social media videos for YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and X, product demos, marketing campaigns, e-learning courses, corporate training, podcasts and other media content.

YOUTUBE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/ahFSbdCmhEQ

AVAILABILITY

Vosko AI is available now at https://www.vosko.ai/ . New users can receive 200 free credits to explore the platform’s premium features and export their first localized videos.

ABOUT VOSKO AI

Vosko AI is an AI video localization and dubbing platform that helps creators, businesses, educators and media teams adapt video content for global audiences through AI-powered translation, dubbing, voice cloning and subtitle localization.

Connect with Vosko AI:

Website: https://www.vosko.ai

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@voskoai

X: https://x.com/voskoai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/voskoai

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@voskoai

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vosko.ai/

Discord: https://discord.gg/kt7eGrkwP

News Source: Vosko AI