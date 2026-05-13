AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Watkins Insurance Group, a leading independent insurance agency in Texas, has announced the addition of Patrick McFadden as a Private Client Insurance Advisor. McFadden brings 30 years of insurance experience and holds the LUTC and FSCP professional designations. His hire reflects the agency’s continued commitment to serving the Austin metro market and specifically the growing segment of individuals and families whose lifestyles and assets require a more tailored approach to coverage strategy and personal service.



Image caption: Watkins Insurance Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to our team,” said Chris Scott, President of Watkins Insurance Group. “This addition reflects our ongoing commitment to serving the full breadth of insurance needs across the Austin community including clients with complex portfolios who benefit from the kind of personalized, consultative approach Patrick brings. He is exactly the caliber of advisor we look for when expanding our team.”

McFadden’s career spans nearly every facet of the insurance industry. He began as a Claims Representative, a foundation that shaped his understanding of how coverage performs when it matters most. Over the following three decades, he went on to serve as an Agency Owner, Private Client Advisor, Sales and Operations Manager, Regional Manager for a national carrier, and Risk Management Consultant. That breadth of experience gives him a perspective on risk that few advisors can match.

“Given our track record of success serving high-net-worth clients in Austin, expanding our private client practice was a natural next step,” said Hanna Ogle, Executive Vice President of Personal Lines. “Patrick’s background managing complex insurance portfolios for individuals with significant assets makes him an outstanding fit for our clients, and his addition allows us to serve this segment at an even higher level. Clients with complex personal risk profiles deserve an advisor who understands that from day one.”

In his new role, McFadden will focus on building and managing comprehensive risk portfolios for individuals and families with complex personal risk profiles, including high-value homes, vehicles, and personal assets. He takes a proactive, consultative approach designing custom risk management plans around each client’s lifestyle, assets, and long-term goals, then actively monitoring those plans as circumstances change.

About Watkins Insurance Group

Watkins Insurance Group is a Top 100 Property & Casualty agency as ranked by Insurance Journal and the largest privately-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, the agency delivers tailored insurance, employee benefits, and surety bond solutions for businesses and individuals across the country. Watkins operates through multiple locations, supported by a veteran leadership team and a network of globally connected resources through its membership in Assurex Global, the world’s largest association of privately held insurance brokers. For more information, visit https://watkinsinsurancegroup.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dshanya Reese, CIC

Brand Marketing Manager

Dreese@WatkinsInsuranceGroup.com

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News Source: Watkins Insurance Group