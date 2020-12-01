KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It is rare to hear about a business that just opened this year, and actually seeing an increase in revenue, growth, and recognition – but that is exactly what has been the Kansas City Wellness Club. Inside the elegant and glamorous Kansas City Club building, is the Wellness Club – a modern day health club, new age spa, salon, coaching & healing wellness center in downtown K.C.



“No matter where you stand or what you’ve heard, ‘wellness’ is the common denominator for the best path forward,” says Heath Wessling, the Owner, “It is the only natural and sustainable solution to what is going on around us. Everyone wants to know what the future looks like – but they need to realize that WE determine that future. The everyday choices we make right now will have a direct cause and effect impact on that emerging future – not only in our lives, but also in the world around us that we want to live in.

“I feel our success during this most challenging year is because we are speaking a timely message – become informed, achieve optimal health through sustainable services & products, and develop personal resilience to future adverse events. Our mission statement is to ‘guide you to rise above the tidal wave of modern day life,’ and that has never been more relevant than it is right now in a health crisis. Our multi service experiences simplify it for you, and enhance your holistic needs of body, mind, and soul.”

Recently the Wellness Club won a Best in KC award for Best Day Spa. “We are very proud to be Kansas City’s best day spa, we take that part of our business very seriously with the best staff and elite natural based products. However, it is also important to note that we are much more than a day spa,” says Wessling.

Life Coaching, Energy Healing, and Virtual Reality offerings have always been a part of their diverse suite of services, yet In September the Wellness Club added a Fitness Studio Gym, a full suite of yoga and group fitness classes (delivered upstairs in one of the Kansas City Club’s large ballrooms), as well as launched its long-awaited Membership packages.

The Wellness Club has generous everyday deals targeted towards healthcare workers as well as all types of teachers (“traditional or home schoolers”), or for getting to the Wellness Club in a sustainable method. Recently they are giving away local fresh healthy meals to their new guests who are just now discovering the Club through the holidays.

Wessling adds, “We talk a lot about caring for our community, and we see a lot more in our future towards these means. We understand how people are really feeling their local communities now more than ever- their local stores, their favorite restaurants, their regional farmers and farms, their local economies, etc.

“We also offer up our spaces for private rental. We know these days people seek to reunite with their friends and family members, but are concerned about the place and atmosphere. We want to provide them with a warm, welcoming, safe, fun, and beneficial environment to do that. Being located inside the Kansas City Club- which is already an elite venue with multiple grand spaces that has been recently renovated, we have even greater potential for different amenities & events. We hope to synergize further with them to truly become a new age community center of growth, education, and social wellness entertainment.”

