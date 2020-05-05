LIVERMORE, Calif., May 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Wente Vineyards, the longest continuously owned and operated family winery, and a company of many firsts throughout its 137-year history, nationally launches today an interactive home wine tasting feature with both Alexa and Google home devices. A wine industry first, this ability to experience a guided wine tasting with one’s smart device will bring the wine country experience straight to the home. Wente Vineyards has always thought in terms of bringing the family together through cookbooks, concerts, restaurants, tasting rooms and this opportunity is next level.



Wente Vineyards has a portfolio of “go to” wines accessible for a many wine lovers, which offers a unique position to bring the pleasure of learning about wine to many households. Particularly at time when education and e-learning are at an all-time high with online offerings of workouts, cooking, academia – a guided home wine tasting is an opportunity to make time for wine, connection, and learning.

Interested wine lovers can order wines by visiting https://wentevineyards.com/ or the experience landing page and receive a trio or six pack of current releases of Morning Fog Chardonnay, Riva Ranch Vineyard Chardonnay and Southern Hills Cabernet Sauvignon delivered to their home. Later in May, orders through Instacart and Drizly! can be activated using the smart home devices so that buying wine becomes a 1-step process. The experience includes a brief history of this storied winery along with tasting notes and a pacing that can be dictated by listeners.

The Wente family is known for an exceptional hospitality experience at their home vineyard in the historic Livermore Valley, and through experiencing this virtual tasting, one can taste and learn from the comfort and safety of one’s own kitchen, dining room or living room. Since the onset of the COVID crisis, 73 percent of consumers have turned more to their streaming devices, social channels and television to manage their boredom during social distancing (Note1), and since many are home cooks for the first time, learning about wine is complementary.

To learn more about the ease of the interface, simply click here for more details: https://wentevineyards.com/wente-vineyards-virtual-tasting.

Pricing is $60 plus tax for a trio of wines and a discounted $100 for six bottles, two of each designation representing a 20 percent discount along with a flat $10 rate for shipping. A great way to get the adults in the home learning and interacting, this experience can be dialed at one’s leisure.

Wente Vineyards Vice President of Marketing and Head Storyteller Lisa Kalfus states, “The winery has had a historic set of firsts, first to varietally label wines in the 1930s, first to cultivate and distribute Chardonnay around the state at the turn of the century, first to bring enriching hospitality experiences to the winery visit, among the first to pilot a statewide sustainability certification, so offering a tasting via a technology that is in so many homes, makes complete sense as a next level evolution for us.”

Brand Manager and 5th generation family member, Aly Wente jumped at the chance to reach out more to her demographic as well as those of all generations who enjoy the smart devices in their homes. She states, “We are also finding ways to engage with wine lovers – most recently with our weekly Wine Wednesday experiences – and now we’re excited to bring the Wente wine tasting experiences to life in homes across the country through the app on Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices. This is also a natural extension of our #MakeTime movement that stands for what we care about in life and sharing the core belief of my family with wine lovers.” More about #MakeTime here – https://maketime.wentevineyards.com/.

Participants can tag @wente in their posts about their wine tasting experience on their social channels.

About Wente Family Estates

Founded in 1883, Wente Vineyards has been resoundingly celebrated for its industry-wide contributions to innovation as the longest continuously-operated, family-owned winery in the country, now owned and managed by the fourth and fifth generations of the Wente family. The company portfolio is comprised of Wente Vineyards, Murrieta’s Well, Hayes Ranch, Ravel & Stitch, entwine and Angel’s Ink brands. The winery draws from certified sustainable estate vineyards in the Livermore Valley, San Francisco Bay and Arroyo Seco, Monterey appellations to create an outstanding array of fine wines that are distributed in all 50 states and in over 70 countries worldwide.

In 2010, it joined the top 4 percent of California wineries who meet all three tiers within the Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing codes & designation. In 2011, Wente Family Estates was named American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast and is among the top 30 wineries in the United States according to Wine Business Monthly, (February 2020). 2012 marked the 100th anniversary of the Wente family bringing Chardonnay cuttings to California from France. Today, the Wente clones of Chardonnay are the most widely planted in California.

Located just east of San Francisco in the historic Livermore Valley, Wente Vineyards is recognized as one of California’s premier wine country destinations. In 2018, the winery took a leadership role in its longstanding mission to inspire employees and guests to make time for what really matters, as realized through Wente Vineyards’ best practices, outstanding wines and wine country experiences.

The property features wine tasting, world-class concerts, award-winning fine dining and championship golf. Wente Vineyards is also proud to have 100% estate grown wines and have the Certified Sustainable designations across their vineyards and winery through California Certified Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance.

For more information, visit https://wentevineyards.com/

