COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ByDam Multimedia announces its latest release: “From A Place of Love – My Adoption Journey,” an award-winning documentary film from Writer, Producer, Director David Bynum.

In 2018, filmmaker David Bynum began the emotional journey to find his biological family. The feature-length film documents his search to discover who he is and where he came from. The story is told by the people who assisted him along the way.

“From A Place of Love – My Adoption Journey” will premiere April 9, 2021, on streaming services, iTunes/Apple TV, Google Play/YouTube Movies and VUDU. In addition, on July 1 it will begin streaming on Tubi, Xumo and redbox. Currently it’s available for Digital Download or Collector’s Item DVD on the film’s website.

Adoption Network Cleveland recently screened the film as part of the Monday Night Speaker Series. Adoptee Debra Parker Sparrow said, “David, I felt blessed to have seen your journey. I can’t wait to share it with others.”

“It made me laugh, it made me cry, but most of all it made me feel good. Thank you for sharing your story,” said Denny Baker, Stowe, PA.

The film’s objective is to give people affected by adoption a clear view of all that goes into the emotional journey of search & reunion. It shows the methods used to find both sides of the filmmaker’s biological family in 11 weeks, along with the preparations necessary for the emotional roller-coaster ride associated with the journey.

The film features an original soundtrack scored by Central Ohio composer Doug Espie and original music from Ohio music legend Dean Francis. Ohio Media School graduates Steffon Weston & Mar Jae spearheaded the production team.

“By far, this was the most emotional thing I’ve ever done in my life. I made this film with the intention of finding the closure I was seeking, while helping others in similar situations,” said David Bynum – Director, “From A Place of Love – My Adoption Journey.”

David added, “It can be used as a formula to begin their search if they so desire. It explains the things necessary to prepare yourself mentally, physically, and emotionally for whatever you find along your journey. It’s my sincere hope this film removes the stigma associated with adoption/foster care while giving people a different view of search &reunion.”

MORE INFORMATION:

The trailer for this film is available for preview at: https://youtu.be/LZXHvKIY240

Digital Downloads & Collector’s Edition DVD available for purchase at: https://fromaplaceoflovefilm.com/shop

NOTE TO EDITORS:

A Private Screener Link & Password Will Be Made Available Upon Media Request.

Downloadable Electronic Press Kit: https://fromaplaceoflovefilm.com/screenings%2Fawards%2Fepk

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

dbynum77@netzero.com

https://www.fromaplaceoflovefilm.com/

https://www.facebook.com/fromplaceoflovefilm

https://www.instagram.com/fromaplaceoflovefilm/

https://twitter.com/FapolFilm

https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm12373306?ref_=hm_prof_name

News Source: ByDam Multimedia