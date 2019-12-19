DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To provide support to young athletes in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Whataburger announced a three-year, $100,000 partnership with Drive Nation Sports. The partnership kicked off with a check presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 11.



Drive Nation Sports is a Dallas-based grassroots youth sports organization founded in 2016 by former NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal. As the owner and operator, O’Neal and his team are dedicated to creating a professional atmosphere for amateur athletics. The focus of Drive Nation Sports is to impact the youth by providing the programming and resources to achieve a higher level of success both on and off the court.

“The cost to participate in youth sports today is higher than it’s ever been which has prevented less fortunate children from being able to play. This partnership will give these kids access to opportunities that without this assistance would have been unattainable. Drive Nation is thankful for Whataburger’s contribution as it will make a significant impact in these children’s lives,” said Jermaine O’Neal.

Whataburger signage will be featured within the facility, with additional Whataburger patches adorning athletes’ jerseys.

A portion of sponsorship funds will be allocated to provide financial aid for athletes who would otherwise not be able to participate. The intention of this aid is to create an opportunity for future advancement in education and sports.

“Youth sports are a Texas tradition that provide kids with valuable lessons in sportsmanship and teamwork, as well as helping to develop healthy lifelong habits,” said Gilbert Aranza, Whataburger Franchisee. “Drive Nation Sports is doing some amazing work to teach these lessons and help young athletes reach their full potential, and Whataburger is proud to support these initiatives.”

As part of Whataburger’s $100,000 investment over three years, the brand will be featured as a presenting sponsor of two tournaments: the Nike Explosion Tournament on January 18-20th and Jermaine O’Neal’s own tournament, the Battle of the Best, on April 3rd-5th.

To learn more: https://stories.whataburger.com/whataburger-announces-100000-partnership-with-drive-nation-sports-to-increase-access-to-youth-sports/

Video/Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6BiOE_BEoF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/aDcyO53ANpQ

Media contact

Kori Scott

Drive Nation Sports

kscott@drivenationsports.com

(443) 867-0389

Whataburger Announces $100k Partnership with Drive Nation Sports to Increase Access to Youth Sports

Watch this video on YouTube

News Source: Drive Nation Sports