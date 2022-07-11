SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whipple Service Champions is a top HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, and Drain company servicing the Wasatch Front area. For over 75 years, Whipple Service Champions has hired and supported military members in the community.



Image Caption: Whipple Service Champions – Nominate a Veteran.

Whipple Service Champions is currently taking hundreds of nominations from the Wasatch Front community to select a military recipient during its first annual A/C giveaway. Veterans, active duty and reserve military members are all eligible to be nominated. The winner will be announced on August 17th. The date of install will be within two weeks of the announcement date based on the needs of the recipient.

Regarding the overall goal of the campaign, Whipple Chief Value Officer Dennis Ewing says, “Too often many of us take the sacrifices that led to our independence and current freedoms for granted. As a company, we want to go above and beyond the normal discounts and appreciations. This year, we want to truly give back to those that serve our country.”

In addition to actively hiring veterans of all military branches, Whipple Service Champions also gives additional discounts to all military members and first responders. Whipple is a proud official partner of Wounded Warrior Project.

For more information, please visit their website at https://WhippleThatAway.com/

Veteran nominations can be done here: https://whippleplumbing.com/nominate-a-veteran/

About Whipple Service Champions:

Whipple Service Champions provides plumbing, heating, drain cleaning and electrical services on the Wasatch Front. Whipple guarantees all work, provides upfront pricing, and has an A+ Rating from the BBB and over 5,000 reviews on Google.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit https://whippleplumbing.com/, or call 801-444-FAST (3278).

