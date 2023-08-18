PLEASANT HILL, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On National Nonprofit Day, White Pony Express (WPE) announces that Charity Navigator has selected them as a nominee for the 2023 Community Choice Awards.

In 2022, White Pony Express received their first four-star and 100% rating by the nonprofit elevator, a rating that fewer than one-tenth of 1% of nonprofits receive. In 2023, the organization received a four-star and 100% rating, effectively keeping their ranking.

“We are deeply grateful for this nomination,” said executive director Eve Birge. “This achievement wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and endless dedication of our staff, volunteers, partners, donors, and community members who support our mission to end hunger and protect the planet. There are 200,000 organizations evaluated by Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest and most influential assessment organization, and we are one of only a handful with a perfect rating!”

The nomination is the result of WPE’s outstanding achievements and reflects their commitment to transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in their community service endeavors.

Since inception, WPE has been on a mission to eliminate hunger and poverty by delivering the abundance all around us to those in need – with love. WPE serves 120,000 people each year by partnering with more than 90 nonprofit agencies to deliver fresh, healthy food. Operating seven days a week, 365 days per year, they have rescued over 25 million pounds of food, equating to 21 million nutritious meals, and prevented over 31,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere. In addition, they distributed more than 1.5 million essential items including clothing, educational toys, hygiene kits, and emergency supplies.

The Community Choice Awards will have one winner in each size-based category: small, medium, large, and super. The determination of the winners will be based on the total number of votes received. The first round of voting runs August 17 – August 27, with the final voting phase taking place August 30 – September 8. The winners will officially be announced on September 27, 2023.

The four winning charities will receive the following:

Prominent visibility on Charity Navigator for one year

Email announcement to Charity Navigator’s audience of donors

Dedicated posts on Charity Navigator’s social media

Webinar speaking opportunity

Press release over the wire

“Our dedicated volunteers and community partners are a big part of why we’ve received a perfect rating two years in a row,” Birge continued. “Now we have the incredible opportunity to highlight WPE nationally! We’re calling on our supporters to cast their votes today! Visit https://bit.ly/VoteWPE, follow the instructions, and then share the link with anyone who can help our pioneering movement!”

About White Pony Express:

White Pony Express, founded by Dr. Carol Weyland Conner in 2013, is a volunteer-powered 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to eliminate hunger and poverty by delivering the abundance all around us to those in need – with love. WPE serves 120,000 people each year by partnering with more than 90 nonprofit agencies.

WPE also operates a General Store which redistributes clothing, educational toys, hygiene kits, and emergency supplies. In 10 years, the WPE General Store has given away more than 1.5 million items.

Charity Navigator, a premier rating group based in New Jersey, honored WPE with a 100% score and four-star rating in 2022 and 2023 — the highest rating possible. Less than one-tenth of one percent of nonprofits earn a perfect score from Charity Navigator. In addition, WPE was recognized by Candid with a platinum seal of transparency, their highest accolade.

For more information about WPE, visit https://www.whiteponyexpress.org/.

About Charity Navigator:

Founded in 2002, Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation’s largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, and increase awareness and funding. Learn more at https://www.charitynavigator.org/.

News Source: White Pony Express