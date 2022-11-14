HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whiteflash Ideal Diamonds and Fine Jewelry has received their highest honor to date from the Better Business Bureau as part of the BBB’s 100 Year Centennial Celebration. The BBB recognized Whiteflash as one of a select group of companies who have been Winners of Distinction for more than 15 years in a row in the BBB’s annual Awards for Excellence competition.



Image Caption: Whiteflash Honored by BBB for 18 years of Excellence.

Entrants must maintain an A+ rating with the BBB and the businesses are scored on a comprehensive set of performance standards including product quality, customer care, consumer education, innovation, integrity, and social responsibility.

Whiteflash has an unbroken record of BBB Awards dating back to 2004. In addition to being awarded Winner of Distinction for the past 18 years, Whiteflash has received the coveted BBB Pinnacle Award five times in the last 10 years. This is a stunning achievement considering the Greater Houston Area is the fourth largest market in America and home to many of the finest jewelry brands in the world.

In the words of Whiteflash COO, Eliezer Eber, “This special award from the BBB means so much to me because it speaks to the consistency of our performance, especially in light of the many external challenges we’ve overcome during the last several years. I’m super proud that our team always looks for solutions rather than excuses, and gratified that they have been recognized for their long track record of extraordinary efforts.”

Founded in the year 2000, Whiteflash has been at the forefront of jewelry industry since the beginning of the information age and the emergence of e-commerce. In addition to their internationally recognized A CUT ABOVE® super ideal diamonds, Whiteflash offers two other categories of precision cut AGS Ideal and GIA Excellent diamonds, all of which are in-house and available exclusively at Whiteflash. All are posted to their state-of-the-art website with a full complement of diagnostics and advanced light performance imaging. In addition to their expertise in precision cut diamonds Whiteflash is also an authorized distributor for some of America’s finest bridal designers including Tacori, Verragio, Simon G, A. Jaffe, Ritani, Vatche and Benchmark, providing an extensive selection of top quality brand name diamond engagement rings.

Whiteflash CEO Debi Wexler reflected on the BBB Award saying, “It’s always been wonderful to be recognized for excellence by the BBB, but this award is next-level. It demonstrates that our company culture is built solidly around a set of Core Values that always put the customer first – a laser focus that never changes from year to year, even during difficult times.”

Being recognized for their unblemished record of excellence by the BBB validates the company’s customer advocacy philosophy and devotion to best practices. Whiteflash is a member of the American Gem Society, an organization dedicated to consumer education and protection. They are also one of the few retail jewelers in the world certified for ISO9000 quality management. Their unwavering focus on the customer experience has resulted in a huge number of 5 star reviews at independent review sites like Google Reviews and Yelp.

About Whiteflash:

Whiteflash is a top tier retail jeweler specializing in Ideal Diamonds, Designer Engagement Rings and Fine Bridal Jewelry. Their A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal Diamonds are considered by trade experts and diamond connoisseurs to be among the finest in the world.

The award winning Whiteflash.com website, described by Kiplinger’s Magazine as the “Lord of the Online Rings” enables shoppers the world over to view, compare and purchase top quality loose diamonds, engagement rings and fine jewelry in a convenient, secure and information rich environment.

Whiteflash is the first jewelry retailer in the world to attain ISO 9001 certification for total quality management and welcomes visitors to their showroom located in the upscale Houston area community of Sugar Land, Texas. Whiteflash is a proud member of the American Gem Society.

For more information, log onto https://www.whiteflash.com/ or call toll free 877-612-6770.

News Source: Whiteflash Inc