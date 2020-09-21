NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Forget Russia” (ISBN: 978-1732848047) by L. Bordetsky-William, scheduled for publication on December 1, 2020 by Tailwinds Press, tells the story of three generations of Russian-American Jews journeying back and forth, throughout the twentieth century, between America and Russia, searching for some kind of home and, of course, finding something altogether different.



PHOTO CAPTION: Cover, “Forget Russia.”

It is a tale of love, murder, revolution, and betrayal. In 1980, Anna, an American college student journeys to the Soviet Union to confront her family’s past. As Anna dodges date rapists, KGB agents, and smooth-talking marketeers while navigating an alien culture for the first time, she must come to terms with the aspects of the past that haunt her own life.

With its insight into the everyday rhythms of an almost forgotten way of life behind Brezhnev’s Soviet Union, “Forget Russia” is a disquieting multi-generational epic about coming of age, forgotten history, and the loss of innocence in all of its forms.

Advance Praise for Forget Russia

“One by one, Anna will lift the tops from the Russian dolls starting from the original tragedy—the murder of her great-grandmother Zlata during a pogrom-to shed light on the destiny of three generations of women … In this dazzling choral novel, woven together over almost eighty years, the great grand-daughter triumphs in the challenge to reunite her family forever, calming their hearts beyond the centuries,” said Maia Brami, author of “All Yours.”



PHOTO CAPTION: Author – L. Bordetsky-Williams.

About the Author:

L. BORDETSKY-WILLIAMS is also the author of “The Artist as Outsider in the Novels of Toni Morrison and Virginia Woolf” (Greenwood Press, 2000); the memoir, “Letters to Virginia Woolf” (Hamilton Books, 2005); and three poetry chapbooks – “The Eighth Phrase” (Porkbelly Press 2014), “Sky Studies” (Finishing Line Press 2014), and “In the Early Morning Calling” (Finishing Line Press, 2018). She is a Professor of Literature at Ramapo College of New Jersey and lives in New York City.

To obtain an advance copy of “Forget Russia” for a book review or to arrange an author interview, use the following contact information:

Author: L. Bordetsky-Williams

Phone: 917-701-4880

email: forgetrussia@gmail.com

Website: https://www.forgetrussia.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForgetRussia

Twitter: @BordetskyL

Book Trailer (YouTube): https://youtu.be/eDICgOz-Kqo

Tailwinds Press: http://www.tailwindspress.com/forget-russia.html

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0921s2p-forget-russia-300dpi.jpg

Caption, cover, “Forget Russia.”

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0921s2p-lb-williams-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Photo of the Author – L. Bordetsky-Williams.

News Source: L. Bordetsky-Williams