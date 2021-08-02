PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Kimberly Cloud found herself out on the street due to domestic violence, she didn’t let that stop her. In fact, the incident just served to give her strength to not only start her own business, but to give back to the community too. With a passion for making wigs, she started working with her local chapter of Dress for Success and then launched her own line of wigs, Genuinely Michelle Wigs, LLC.

From a young age, Cloud has always enjoyed experimenting with different hairstyles and styling wigs. She learned a lot from her mother and now she’s taking it to the next level.

“I’m not the type of person to let a bad situation keep me down,” she says. “When I found myself living at a women’s shelter, I wasn’t about to feel sorry for myself. It only gave me more reason to work harder and keep going.”

Cloud started working with her local chapter of Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. She quickly realized that they needed some help in the hair department and jumped into action with Wigs for Success.

She’s quickly become known for creating beautiful wigs and making women feel good about themselves again.

“Giving back is so important to me,” she says.

After launching Wigs for Success, she decided this was the perfect launch pad for yet another business – Genuinely Michelle Wigs. She’s currently selling creative and stylish wigs online and hopes to continue to build her brand and make a serious imprint in the wig world. Her ultimate goal is to open a hair factory where she’ll manufacture her own hair from synthetic and human hair, alike.

Cloud says women can wear these wigs for up to a week as long as they maintain and wash them. She prides herself on using high quality, long-lasting materials.

“The best way to create wealth is to generate a diverse team that will back up your dreams and aspirations,” Cloud says.

As a result, she plans to pursue investors and aspires to meet with CEOs that she respects and admires. Among them is Vivica Fox, an American actress, producer and television host who has her own line of wigs; and Daymond John, an American businessman and TV personality, best known for his role on “Shark Tank.” John has even demonstrated an interest in her one of her products.

To date, Cloud has appeared in several media outlets and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

