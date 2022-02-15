RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Presented by the City of Richardson, The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival will return as a live festival May 20-22, with tickets on sale today. Festival attendees will enjoy a variety of musical performances from both local legends and internationally renowned artists, a battle of the bands, a songwriters contest, a silent auction, culinary offerings from food vendors from throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, kids activities and more.

Performance Lineup

Highlights of the confirmed festival lineup include:

Collective Soul,

American Authors,

The Wailers,

Landsharks Band,

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights,

Le Freak – The Greatest Disco Band In The World,

Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand,

The U.S. Stones – The Ultimate Rolling Stones Tribute Band,

Jamie Lin Wilson,

Infinite Journey – The Music of Journey,

Jason Eady,

The Battle of Evermore – A Led Zeppelin Tribute Experience,

Meagan Tubb & Shady People Band,

BettySoo,

Curtis McMurtry, and

Susan Gibson.

Additional artists will be added to the lineup, and updates – including a complete Festival schedule – will be announced on the festival’s website and social media channels.

Ticket Information

Tickets can be purchased at www.wildflowerfestival.com. Sales include VIP packages, weekend passes and daily admission tickets. Pricing for 2022 festival tickets is $35 single day, $75 three day pass and $400 Friends of the Festival VIP Packages, and children 12 and under will receive free admission all weekend.

Friends of the Festival VIP packages will include access to the Texans Credit Union VIP Hospitality Lounge plus rock-star seating near the main Methodist Richardson Amphitheater Stage.

City residents may also purchase discounted tickets at participating City of Richardson locations beginning April 1.

Festival Hours and Location Information

The annual, three-day event will be held at Galatyn Urban Park, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.

Hours for the 2022 festival are: Friday, 6 p.m. – midnight, Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight, and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Festival Food and Other Attractions

In addition to musical performances throughout the weekend on the Methodist Richardson Amphitheatre Stage, Bud Light Stage, CityLine Stage and Singer Songwriter Stage, the Festival will feature various food and drink options, family-friendly activities and shopping from local vendors.

WF! Eats & Drinks will offer a craft beer garden, wine garden and an array of tasty cuisines, including festival favorites.

Kids attending the Festival can explore their wild side in the WF! Kids area, where they can keep moving and grooving while bands rock on stage.

The WF! Marketplace, located in the heart of the Festival, will offer art, décor, clothing and accessories created by talented artists and novelty vendors.

The Renaissance Hotel in Richardson is the official hotel sponsor, and Festival hotel packages will be available in the coming weeks.

Festival Parking

Complimentary parking will be available within the nearby surrounding area. Festivalgoers are encouraged to take advantage of the DART Red Line light rail, which stops at the Galatyn Park Station, located immediately adjacent to the west side of the Festival grounds.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://wildflowerfestival.com/.

About Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival began in 1993 and is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department. Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtag #WAMFEST22 or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.

