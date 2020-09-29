GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Willow.ai, provider of a proprietary pre-trained artificial intelligence solution called Willow™ that analyzes insights, automates workflows, and optimizes everyday business tasks, announces today its new partnership with TECVINE, a leading provider of network, cloud, and mobility infrastructure solutions for enterprise organizations.

Today’s announcement enhances Willow.ai’s current renowned intelligent self-learning solutions by putting it into the hands of a prominent integration partner that specializes in advanced technologies that solve complex business issues at scale.

Allen Wills, CEO, TECVINE says, “It is mission critical for enterprise companies to cost-effectively utilize AI to drive immediate revenues, eliminate organizational costs, and improve upon their competitive advantages and this new partnership allows them to do just that and more.”

The Willow.ai and TECVINE alliance will focus on offering organizations a seamless solution that includes advanced AI, infrastructure technologies, and complete system integration. “We are very excited to partner with TECVINE,” says Brian Kennedy, CEO, Willow.ai, “this partnership builds on each organization’s successes. Combining our AI, Willow, with the turnkey integration solution that TECVINE provides is a natural fit and second to none. This partnership will extend our shared success to our respective markets as well as new ones.”

About Willow.ai

Willow.ai provides the next generation of artificial intelligence solutions by creating private customized networks that sync people with AI. Its proprietary artificial intelligence called Willow™ fuses advanced intelligence with subject matter experts to develop end-to-end business solutions that empower end users and help organizations to rapidly grow, cut costs, and optimize results. To learn more, visit https://www.willow.ai/

About TECVINE

TECVINE assists enterprise businesses in establishing a customized highly dynamic technical infrastructure. Its turnkey technical advisory services help them to select and implement appropriate enterprise technologies that will solve their complex business issues. The company’s leadership brings over 35 years of trusted, industry experience overseeing the implementation of best-in-class solutions for mobility, networking, and cloud. For more information, please visit http://www.tecvine.com/

News Source: Willow.ai