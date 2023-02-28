ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, an IT and security service partner that provides comprehensive IT & cybersecurity solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, ranked No. 64 on Inc. magazine’s fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies,



based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

“Aligned Technology Solutions is elated to receive this award,” said Don Sauer, a co-founder of Aligned. “This is our third consecutive appearance on an Inc. 5000 Regionals list. I thank our amazing clients and talented staff for helping us reach this incredible milestone. Our employees’ dedication to our mission and go-giver attitude drives our continued success. We look forward to continuing to add value to our client’s lives with our best IT services and solutions.”

“Our Managed Services and Managed Security clients are always telling us how much they appreciate our world-class service,” said Gar Whaley, Aligned co-founder. “We’re ecstatic to provide clients with top-notch service and technology solutions that elevate their strategies – helping them to grow and secure their business. We’re honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 Regional rankings.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 141 private companies had an average growth rate of 381 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region’s economy. Companies based in the Richmond, Virginia and the Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic starting February 28, 2023 – including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About Aligned Technology Solutions

Aligned is an award-winning service provider that has supported organizations in leveraging and managing their technology since 2010. Businesses gain a powerful marketplace advantage when they partner with Aligned because they gain access to the latest in IT outsourcing, cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud solutions. A core belief demonstrated by the Aligned team is that all partners deserve world-class concierge care from highly skilled professionals.

Leaders that want to maximize their IT – and allow it to become a truly strategic asset to their organization – partner with Aligned. For more information, visit our Aligned Technology Solutions website or follow us @AlignedTechnologySolutions on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. https://www.myalignedit.com/

