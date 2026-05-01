NEW YORK, N.Y., May 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Xentra Transport, a same-day courier and B2B logistics company headquartered at 240 W 40th Street in Manhattan, today announced the launch of its on-demand freight service, giving businesses across New York and New Jersey the ability to book a cargo van or box truck for same-day pickup and delivery in just a few clicks.



Image caption: Xentra Transport is a same-day courier and B2B logistics company headquartered in New York City.

The new service is designed to remove the friction businesses traditionally face when arranging same-day freight. Customers select an equipment type, enter pickup and dropoff details, and submit a request through Xentra Transport’s online booking flow. Dispatch occurs in minutes, with drivers assigned to the order and pickup scheduled for the same business day in most cases.

At launch, the service offers two equipment classes. Cargo vans handle parcel volume, retail restocking, and time-critical commercial deliveries. Box trucks handle palletized freight, oversized goods, equipment moves, and full-vehicle hauls. More information is available on the company’s freight delivery page.

Traditional freight brokering can take hours or even days to dispatch a vehicle for a same-day move, particularly across state lines. By collapsing the booking process into a self-service request and dispatching directly from an in-house fleet, Xentra Transport positions the new service as a faster alternative for businesses that need a van or truck moved on short notice.

“Businesses do not have time to call three brokers and wait for callbacks when they need a van moved across the river by end of day,” said Kevin, founder of Xentra Transport. “We built this service so that on-demand freight feels as simple as ordering a ride. A few clicks, a confirmed driver, and a same-day pickup.”

The launch focuses heavily on the New York to New Jersey corridor, one of the busiest commercial freight lanes in the country. Xentra Transport already manages a high volume of New York to New Jersey deliveries each week, and the new on-demand booking service is designed to formalize and accelerate that lane for businesses that need recurring or one-off freight movements between the two states.

Coverage extends across New Jersey, with service available throughout the state’s major commercial markets. Customers requiring freight service originating from or delivering within New Jersey can find route and service information on the company’s New Jersey courier page.

Pricing for the on-demand freight service follows the company’s standardized flat-rate model, with a $125 minimum booking. Quotes are confirmed at the time of booking, and customers receive driver assignment, real-time tracking, and digital proof of delivery through Xentra Transport’s client portal.

Target use cases for the new service include retail and boutique restocking, trade show and event freight, gallery and white glove transport, medical and laboratory courier work, contractor and equipment moves, and recurring B2B routing for businesses with predictable freight needs.

ABOUT XENTRA TRANSPORT:

Xentra Transport is a same-day courier and B2B logistics company headquartered in New York City, serving the New York and New Jersey tri-state area. The company specializes in same-day delivery, freight, white glove and specialized handling, and time-critical B2B routing for businesses across fashion, retail, art, medical, legal, and event production sectors. Xentra Transport is registered with SAM.gov for federal contracting eligibility. The company serves more than 500 active B2B accounts and has grown order volume tenfold since launch. More information: https://www.xentratransport.com/.

News Source: Xentra Transport