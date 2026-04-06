Yasmin Levy Brings 'One More Night with Yasmin Levy' to Chicago on Her US Tour After 10 Years

CHICAGO, Ill., April 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter Yasmin Levy will open her long-awaited return to the United States with the tour “One More Night with Yasmin Levy” in Chicago on April 18, marking the first concert of the tour. The journey will then continue through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, D.C., before culminating in a special final evening at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.



Image caption: Yasmin Levy Brings ‘One More Night with Yasmin Levy’ to Chicago.

CHICAGO EVENT DETAILS

Date: April 18

Location: Studebaker Theatre, Fine Arts Building, 8 p.m.

Address: 410 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60605

YouTube: See her here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zozAEY_v58w

Tickets: Available via https://fineartsbuilding.com

For more information about the artist, visit: https://www.yasminlevy.com/.

Renowned worldwide for her soulful interpretations of Ladino, the ancient Judeo-Spanish language, Levy breathes new life into centuries-old songs. Her music blends traditional Sephardic melodies with contemporary emotional expression, creating a sound that transcends borders, cultures, and generations.

Levy’s performances carry echoes of history, love, longing, and resilience. Influenced by the rich musical traditions of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, her powerful voice transforms each concert into an intimate experience, deeply connecting with audiences and creating a shared space of emotion and timeless beauty.

Joined by her exceptional ensemble, Levy invites audiences into an evening of passion, vulnerability, and unforgettable musical storytelling. More than a concert, “One More Night with Yasmin Levy” is a journey through memory, heritage, and the universal language of the heart.

Reflecting on her return to the United States, Levy shares: “I always feel that music is a bridge between hearts. Returning to the United States after so many years is very emotional for me. Every concert is not only a performance, but a moment where we share memories, stories, and feelings together. I cannot wait to sing for you again.”

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Candace Jordan | candace@candidcandace.com | 312.560.3571

Dana Mitrovich | 847.489.6236

Assets/Social: Photos | Facebook | Instagram | Website | YouTube

News Source: Yasmin Levy