ATLANTA, Ga., July 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ZKTeco USA announced today that IMRON Corporation has fully integrated its Atlas access control panels with the UnityIS software platform, certified as z9/op=n by Z9 Security. With this integration, UnityIS customers now have a vast portfolio of access control panels to choose from. Atlas panels are simple and easy to install, designed and engineered in the USA, NDAA compliant and available in 1, 2 and 4 door versions.



“ZKTeco USA appreciates the high value delivered to customers with Atlas panels in conjunction with industry-leading access control partners like IMRON Corporation and Z9 Security,” said Manish Dalal, president and founder of ZKTeco USA.

“Atlas panels offer PoE, WiFi, and advanced access control, along with being OSDP Verified, to bring a fully secure, reliable, and integrated solution,” said Esteban Pastor, product manager at ZKTeco USA.

“UnityIS supports the full functionality of ZKTeco Atlas panels, managed from the cloud. The integration scales as needed, for fully-featured advanced access control,” said Fawzia Atcha, vice president, IMRON Corporation.

“IMRON Corporation has been an innovator and trendsetter in access control software for decades. ZKTeco USA has been changing the face of the global access control industry with an amazing array of high-quality hardware and software products. Z9 Security is proud to have had longstanding relationships with both companies, and is incredibly pleased to be able to help connect UnityIS and Atlas using z9/op=n technology,” said Ken Larson, president of Z9 Security.

ZKTeco USA is a globally-renowned enterprise delivering access control and biometric verification technology designed to make the world a safer place. ZKTeco USA brings a wide range of solutions to market, including Smart Identity Authentication Applications, Smart Entrance Control Applications (for both pedestrians and vehicles), and Smart Office Applications. Products range from simple RFID & QR code readers to advanced biometric door controllers, turnstiles, walkthrough metal detectors, and even X-ray inspection scanners. ZKTeco USA is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and is focused upon marketing, selling, servicing, and maintaining products and warranties for the entire ZKTeco product range sold throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.zktecousa.com/.

IMRON Corporation is a leading provider of Security Management Software and Access Control solutions. With its non-proprietary open-architecture standard, IMRON Corporation converges solution-oriented technology, customization, and unparalleled customer service for easy-to-use security solutions which have been installed and field-tested at more than 10,000 sites worldwide. IMRON’s flagship product, UnityIS, offers unprecedented control of all physical security requirements, in the cloud. Hybrid solutions can leverage virtually any existing system, as well as disparate technologies, to create a customized, cost-effective offering. The company was founded in 1997 by Imron Hussain, who was the first to develop a fully integrated Windows-based software application integrating Access Control, Video Management and Alarm Management. More information on this integration is available at https://imron.com/zk-atlas-hardware.

Z9 Security is the leading independent provider of innovative software, firmware, and cloud components to the access control industry. Z9 Security is the creator of the z9/op=n standard, which enables unprecedented interoperability between a wide variety of access control software and hardware platforms. More information on z9/op=n is available at https://www.z9security.com/open/.

