WESTBORO, Mass. and LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ZyCal Bioceuticals Healthcare Inc. is an innovative, bone and joint specialty company that manufactures and markets ultra-premium supplements. The organization holds more than 10 years of experience in developing innovative products that healthcare professionals can use to support their patients’ active lifestyles and promote healthy bone and joint health.



ZyCal is doing its part to help keep people’s bones and joints healthy by giving away up to $300,000 of its ultra-premium products ABSOLUTELY FREE. There is no obligation to buy anything.

To help ZyCal give away these products, ZyCal has partnered with Jill Brown, a Los Angeles based Fitness Professional. Jill has 20+ years of experience in teaching, training and continuing education, as she has transformed thousands of lives through fitness and healthy lifestyle changes.

Together, ZyCal and Jill Brown are focused on keeping people’s bones and joints healthy through this giveaway. For healthy joints, there is Ostinol® Insta-Joint, a $135, ultra-premium product ABSOLUTELY FREE. For healthy bones, there is a choice of our MCHC (microcrystalline hydroxyapatite) or D3/K2. Both are enriched with a protein-herbal ingredient which supports bone tissue growth while supporting calcium absorption and metabolism. All of these products are ABSOLUTELY FREE including FREE Shipping and Handling – no credit card needed.

When asked why ZyCal is doing this free $300K product giveaway, CEO and President James Scaffidi said, “This is our way of helping Americans during this crisis while we are homebound.”

To receive your free bottle, simply visit Jill Brown’s Instagram account @jillbrownfitness (IG: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-faCkKDWVS/) or Jill’s Facebook account JillBrownFitness (https://www.facebook.com/JillBrownFitness/photos/a.324441074301293/2879762052102503/?type=3&theater) and get your free code.

Limited time offer valid through May 31, 2020, or while supplies last. There is no obligation to buy anything.



About the Company

ZyCal Bioceuticals Healthcare Company was founded in 2006 leveraging science and technology from the surgical arena, launching a new class of natural products for bone and joint health. ZyCal is a green company, employee-owned, supporting mid-western cattle ranchers, as it manufactures the active ingredient for its ultra-premium products in an FDA-registered facility in central New Jersey. Learn more: https://ostinol.com/.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

