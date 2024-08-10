NEW YORK, N.Y., and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As 52 bright young delegates filed into Conference Room 4 at UN Headquarters in New York for the 18th International Human Rights Summit, hundreds attending rose to their feet for a standing ovation. United for Human Rights organizes the annual summit and selected the delegates from among hundreds of applicants based on their stellar record of human rights advocacy.



Photo caption: 18th Human Rights Summit held in Conference Room 4 at the UN in New York.

The youth, representing 35 countries, are living proof of the power of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the hands of passionate young advocates. But the delegates were not there for the praise and admiration, although they deserved it. Rather, they were determined to use this opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills to accomplish their humanitarian goals.

Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, president and founder of Youth for Human Rights International, the youth initiative of United for Human Rights, congratulated the delegates for what they have done and what they will do.

Ambassadors and representatives of the permanent missions to the UN of Australia, the Bahamas, Bolivia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste, and the United States welcomed the delegates and congratulated them for their advocacy. The Permanent Mission of Timor-Leste to the United Nations hosted the Summit, which live-streamed on UN Web TV.

United for Human Rights focuses on education as the key to achieving the goals of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Their acclaimed human rights educational materials forward the purpose of those who crafted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), whose preamble states:

“…that every individual and every organ of society, keeping this Declaration constantly in mind, shall strive by teaching and education to promote respect for these rights and freedoms and by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance, both among the peoples of Member States themselves and among the peoples of territories under their jurisdiction.”

The final day of the Summit was a cultural festival and workshop at the Church of Scientology Harlem Community Center. Each youth delegate was presented with a Youth for Human Rights educator’s guide, which contains every element for implementing the program. The delegates then set their own goals, worked out programs for the coming year, and took part in a human rights outreach activity on Times Square in New York, where they put what they learned into practice by educating people on their 30 human rights.

United for Human Rights is a nonprofit, international education program sponsored by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists. Its aim is to create a sea change by teaching young people everywhere their inalienable rights, thus creating a generation of leaders who will demand full implementation of the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

United for Human Rights is inspired by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who believed that “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

LEARN MORE:

https://www.humanrights.com

https://www.youthforhumanrights.org

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

MULTIMEDIA:

https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/30-rights-brought-to-life.html

VIDEO:

https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k11/k11wf861th?fbclid=IwY2xjawEjSwNleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHcgj-szRoiAPU-A7hNj52fnOYk15uxTHirKhygvz-qjDqaZldpaee2B0Gw_aem_NEokax4NQ7eSlXbY3YIU4A

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0810-s2p-unsummit-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: 18th Human Rights Summit held in Conference Room 4 at the UN in New York

TAGS: #18thHumanRightsSummit #UnitedForHumanRights #UnitedNationsUniversalDeclarationOfHumanRights #UnitedNations #YouthForHumanRights #HumanRightsEducation

News Source: United for Human Rights