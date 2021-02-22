ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The 19th National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) Annual Conference is set for April 15-16, 2021 and will include educational, career advancement and networking opportunities benefiting postdoctoral scholars (“postdocs”) and their host institutions around the world. More than fifty experts will dive into themes of top importance to the greater postdoc community.

The conference is an annual highlight for the 70,000 postdocs who comprise the heart of early-stage American research and innovation as well as for representatives of 215 member NPA universities, research institutions and industry that host postdocs.

Taking place for the first time on a virtual platform, the conference will feature two keynote addresses focused on aspects of the most important postdoc concern today: career pathways and possibilities. Chris Gunter, Ph.D., senior advisor for genomics engagement at the National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health and Cristina Rabadán-Diehl, Ph.D., former director of the Office of the Americas at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will share their wisdom, expertise, and lessons learned.

“Postdocs and postdoc offices spoke and we listened,” remarked Stephanie Eberle, M.Ed., NPA Board chair. “Career trajectories are top of mind for many postdocs and their advisors in this era of great uncertainty. Our conference will help answer the call.”

Using a creative array of interactive sessions, speed talks, networking breakout groups, and social engagement tools, attendees will interact extensively. Experts from dozens of institutions will address critical issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion; excellence in mentoring; mental health and wellness, especially during the pandemic; and best practices in postdoc program management. A career “fireside chat,” featuring Christopher Rhodes, Ph.D., of AstraZeneca and Latishya Steele, Ph.D., of Stanford University, will further delve into career trends and options in the increasingly intertwined areas of academia and industry.

“The NPA is thrilled to welcome first-time attendees from across the nation and around the globe using our virtual platform,” commented Thomas P. Kimbis, NPA executive director and CEO. “It will be both a social, networking and learning experience you won’t want to miss.”

For more information about the 2021 NPA Annual Conference, including registration and sponsorship information, visit https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/2021AC.

About National Postdoctoral Association:

The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA envisions an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its 18,000 individual and 215 organizational members. Learn more: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/.

