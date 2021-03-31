SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MCT® was announced as a 2021 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Winner. The Tech100 Real Estate Award recognized the most innovative and impactful technology companies serving the mortgage industry forever changing the home sales process. MCT launched and enhanced several technology solutions and services throughout the past year and also achieved company milestones, helping it earn a spot on the latest Tech100 list.

HousingWire’s 2021 Tech100 Mortgage winners helped mortgage lenders and servicers deliver outsized growth driven by innovation and impact, taking digital disruption to a new level. The winners were deemed to offer change in helping borrowers, clients and companies forward toward a more innovative and efficient housing market. MCT was selected for the HW Tech100 by a Selection Panel of industry leaders that viewed and voted on submissions based on the “Market Served” category. The final list was reviewed and confirmed by a committee of HousingWire editors.

MCT facilitated whole loan liquidity between sellers and buyers of mortgage loans with a new program called BAM Marketplace®, finding comprehensive outlets on whole loans to ensure competitive execution during all market cycles. BAM Marketplace is a platform within MCTlive!® that integrates with existing lender and investor processes to encrypt bid tapes so that they can be securely, accurately and quickly priced and traded.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be recognized once again by HousingWire for our contributions to the technological advancement of the mortgage industry,” said Curtis Richins, President and CEO of MCT. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and intelligence of our outstanding team members, who are committed to supporting clients in the best ways possible, always stiving to push the ball of what a trusted capital markets partner can offer.”

MCT released several other technologies over the past year including the MCTlive! Pool Optimizer® Technology, enabling secondary marketing managers to use actual cash window execution for optimization on each individual loan rather than using a dealer survey for spec pay-ups, and integration with Fannie Mae’s Pricing & Execution – Whole Loan® Application that provides live Servicing Marketplace® (SMP) pricing from servicing partners for loan populations of any size

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Healdsburg, and San Antonio. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

