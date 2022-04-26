SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT®), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, was announced as a 2022 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Winner. The Tech100 Mortgage Award spotlights innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving borrower experience and bringing elasticity to mortgage origination and servicing processes. MCT achieved several company milestones throughout the past year by launching and enhancing several technology solutions and services which helped the company earn a spot on the latest Tech100 list.

MCT was measured on the company’s key technology, quantifiable metrics and client impact. It’s increasingly clear that the winners in today’s housing economy have latched onto the concept of sustaining innovation. MCT is listed as one of the companies and solutions demonstrating a new era of innovators that understand the dynamics of the housing industry.

MCT continues to facilitate whole loan liquidity between sellers and buyers of mortgage loans with a new program released in 2020 called BAM Marketplace, a platform within MCTlive!®. It is a truly open loan exchange where buyers can bid regardless of approval status, and sellers receive automated live pricing from every buyer on the platform. Leveraging MCT’s patent-pending Security Spread Commitment, BAM Marketplace facilitates bids between unapproved counterparties, which ensures sellers receive more bids and better execution for their loans than anywhere else in the industry. This functionality is providing sellers unique access to a larger group of buyers and resulting in average pickups of almost 23 BPS over cover bids. This technology is resulting in a revolutionary new era of maximized liquidity, eliminated barriers and optimized execution.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be recognized once again by HousingWire for our contributions to the technological advancement of the mortgage industry,” said Curtis Richins, President and CEO of MCT. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and intelligence of our outstanding team members, who are committed to supporting clients in the best ways possible, always striving to push the ball of what a trusted capital markets partner can offer. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees.”

This feature has 200+ sellers transacting in the marketplace and $7 billion transacted between marketplace buyers and sellers to date. Sellers on BAM Marketplace are experiencing an average pickup of 36 bps on government production, 26 bps on conventional production, 52 bps on government with FICO under 660, 41 bps with a low loan amount (under $200k) and 59 bps on MFG.

