LADNER, B.C., Canada, Dec. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Author Hugh Greer announces the release of his new book, “2,300 Days of Travel: From Roughing it to Luxury Cruising” (ISBN: 978-1834183879), a witty and self-deprecating chronicle of his journeys from camping in the 1950s to luxury riverboats and ocean cruises later in life.



Image caption: Cover, “2,300 Days of Travel: From Roughing it to Luxury Cruising.”

“I believe readers who have travelled and hope to travel will care about the book because they will be able to easily identify with my stories and enjoy the self-deprecating humor,” said Hugh Greer.

Hugh began traveling with his parents in the 1950s, enduring outhouse bathrooms and long car trips in the days before interstate highways. Later, he embarked on 13 months of backpacking around the world, as well as a year living and working in England. As his life and circumstances changed, so did his style of travel, evolving into more comfortable and upscale experiences like European river cruises and a voyage down the Mekong River.

Told with humor and candor, “2,300 Days of Travel” is for readers who have traveled, who dream of traveling, or who simply enjoy a good laugh at the unpredictable things that happen along the way. You can find the book on Amazon and other major booksellers

Hugh Greer was born and raised in Burnaby, British Columbia. After graduating from the University of British Columbia with a degree in education, he spent 35 years working in the Vancouver School District as a teacher, counselor, and vice principal. His first book, “11,000 Days at School: From Class Clown to High School Vice-Principal” (2022), recounted his decades in education. He and his wife, Wendy, live in Ladner, BC, and continue to explore the world together.

BOOK DETAILS:

Title: “2,300 Days of Travel: From Roughing it to Luxury Cruising”

Author: Hugh Greer

ISBN: 9781834183879

Genre: Travel / Memoir / Humor

Publisher: Tellwell

Website: https://hughgreerauthor.com/

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/aG4qY1v

BOOK IMAGE for media: https://i0.wp.com/hughgreerauthor.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/9781834183886-DC-638971146754516933-scaled.jpg

