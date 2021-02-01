SUMTER COUNTY, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World leader in improving brain performance, Aviv Clinics, has opened its state-of-the-art, 30,000-square-foot medical facility – the first treatment center of its kind in North America. The practice, located at The Center for Advanced Healthcare in The Villages, Florida, is dedicated to Aviv’s scientifically evidenced medical program concentrated in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). Over the past six months – despite the COVID-19 economic environment – Aviv Clinics has successfully recruited more than 30 highly-skilled medical professionals for high-earning positions (*note 1) in Central Florida.



PHOTO CAPTION: Inside Aviv Clinics state-of-the-art treatment center, the first and only of its kind in North America to use HBOT to improve brain performance in older adults.

As part of a national search, accomplished clinicians from across the U.S. including physicians and neuropsycologists have relocated to the region to help lead the Aviv Medical Program. Additionally, local talents, including dietitians, paramedics, physical therapists and a range of licensed nurses, have joined the Aviv team.

“Although the timing did not allow for a splashy grand opening, our soft opening did allow our team to support the community in a meaningful way through the administration of COVID-19 tests [as part of The Villages’ municipality-wide effort],” said David Globig, CEO of Aviv Clinics-Florida. “Connecting with our new neighbors under these circumstances is far from conventional, but incredibly meaningful. We all have a greater appreciation and value for protecting the health of others and ourselves.”

Aviv Clinics first found its way to Central Florida in 2019 when it was selected for the Florida High Tech Corridor’s Matching Grant Research Program through the University of South Florida. As part of the program goals, the state connects innovative industry groups with high caliber academic centers to infuse innovations, encourage economic growth and attract high-paying jobs to Florida’s central corridor. Since funding was awarded, the Aviv Medical Program – which scientifically proven to improve brain performance in areas such as memory, attention, processing speed, focus and physical performance such as power, energy, stamina and enhance the quality of life in aging adults – has garnered global praise for peer-reviewed research and study findings.

Carla VandeWeerd, Ph.D., served as USF’s principal investigator for the Florida High Tech Corridor-supported study and, in her current role as the Director of the University of Florida’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute Research Program, she remains involved with Aviv through collaborative research projects at The Villages Health – indicating the partnership, which began as part of Florida’s High Tech Corridor program, is yielding lasting benefits.

“Having first worked with the Aviv team in 2019, it’s been extraordinary to see their significant contribution and commitment – both globally and locally – to learning in the area of brain health and to serving needs of older adults,” said Carla VandeWeerd, Ph.D., Director of the University of Florida’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute Research Program. “From publishing scientific medical research, to hosting physician-led educational seminars for the community, the medical team at Aviv Clinics is dedicated to helping people live a fulfilling and healthy life, at any age.”

Notably, in November 2020, Aviv Clinics’ proprietary treatment protocol – developed using the latest research in the fields of aging, neuroscience, physiology and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) – was published in the peer-review journal Aging. The landmark study, part of a comprehensive research program targeting aging as a reversible disease, is a world-first in proving biological age reversal. Outside of Israel, the Aviv Medical Program is only available in The Villages, FL.

“The application of oxygen to improve performance is a field of research that has only recently received attention,” explained Elliot Sussman, M.D., Chairman of The Villages Health. “We are confident that members of The Villages community stand to benefit significantly from our approach to improving both physical and brain performance.”

Aviv Clinics is now open and accepting new clients looking to improve and maintain cognitive acuity and physical performance. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (352) 488-2848 or visit aviv-clinics.com.

About Aviv Clinics

Founded in 2017, Aviv Clinics represents a new approach to healthy aging – The Aviv Medical Program. Designed to improve the aging process by increasing cognitive and physical performance in healthy aging adults, Aviv's three-month program has as its centerpiece daily hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) sessions in a state-of-the-art facility. The impact of these HBOT sessions is maximized through personalized cognitive and physical training programs, as well as tailored nutrition plans. The Aviv Medical Program was developed based on over a decade of research and development under the scientific leadership of Dr. Shai Efrati, Chair of Aviv Clinics' Scientific and Medical Advisory Board.

