DALLAS, Texas, March 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 360 Towing Solutions Dallas, one of the leading towing service providers in the Dallas area, recently started offering limo towing services in the Dallas area. The owners of the Dallas towing business formally announced the launch of the new service at a press conference held near the Dallas city central.



They said that limo towing is one of the most sought-after towing services in the area and to meet the growing demand of their clients, they have launched the service.

“Limousines are prized possessions and nobody wants to see their limos in damaged or stranded condition. Limos are often rented for city tours and wedding events and these cars should always look satiny and well-maintained. Unfortunately, like all other cars, limos can also break down in the middle of nowhere and it becomes a royal pain both for the chauffeur and the passengers to deal with a limo breakdown,” said Richard Miller, the marketing head of the towing Dallas company.

“When limos are stranded due to mechanical failures, these expensive and high-end cars need to be towed in a way so the car doesn’t get damaged. Thankfully, our trained professionals know how to tow expensive and heavy-duty cars like limousines and we take all the precautions so that the cars don’t get damaged a bit. We offer fast and reliable limo towing services in and around the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area now. Also, our prices are competitive, which means one can get highest value for money by availing of our limousine towing services”, added Miller.

Aside from limo towing, towing service Dallas TX provider now also offers RV towing, box truck towing, semi towing, tire change, dump truck towing, bus towing, school bus towing, UPS towing, shipping container towing and all other types of heavy-duty towing services. According to Miller, their aim is to offer cost-effective towing services to the clients in and around Dallas.

The CEO and managing director of 360 Towing Solutions Dallas said, “We have been a leading player in the Dallas towing market and we will step up our game in the coming days by adding one after another service and focusing on quality of services.”

About the Company

360 Towing Solutions Dallas is a leading towing service provider in Dallas.

To know more, visit https://360towingsolutions.com/dallas/

Contact:

Richard Miller

Phone: (214) 221-0350

Email: info@360towingsolutions.com

Full Address: 10935 Estate Ln, Suite #s-120, Dallas, TX. 75238

News Source: 360 Towing Solutions