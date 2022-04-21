SEATTLE, Wash., April 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Danielle Keogh, co-founder, 444, LLC, a business passionate about the culinary art of functional beverage and expert mixology, continues a nationwide tour interviewing sustainable businesses within the food and beverage industry. While exploring the U.S.’s southwest, Keogh discovered Alta Vista Botanical Gardens (AVBG), a treasure trove of plant medicine.



Naomi Stein, vice president, AVBG, welcomed Keogh with open arms and applauds the devotion of Alta Vista’s volunteer board members who have worked to create such a wonderful space.

“The functional ingredient movement is alive and well here,” she says.

In 1999, the city of Vista, California opened this 14-acre property to the public with a mission to bring people, nature and art together and they’re doing just that and more.

AVBG plans to celebrate Earth Day by offering the community a free event where they can connect with nature on an artistic level. Vic Moraga will be live on guitar, while children can conjure recycled art, and families can discover numerous gardens with functional ingredients.

Edible delights can be found throughout. The medicinal herb garden has aloe vera, white sage, horehound, ginkgo trees, chaste trees, jojoba trees, tabebuia trees and more.

In the culinary garden, herb adventurers will find a rich variety that includes everything from spearmint, the caper bush, fennel, lemon verbena and lemongrass to hops, oregano, Thai basil, several varieties of sage, ginger, bay leaf tree, rosemary and thyme.

The children’s garden is an ideal place for the younger set to learn about rare fruit trees such as Cherimoya, Loquat, pomegranate, several varieties of banana and dragon fruit.

Nancy Jones, a retired elementary teacher, also known as “Farmer Jones,” gives a monthly class for AVBG members and their children. She teaches them how to garden and also heads a cleanup group, Loser’s Litter, where participants help to keep the community free of debris. Additionally, she’ll be overseeing the Earth Day Festival.

Other functional food events are happening all over in California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

HERE’S A GOOD SAMPLING:

Who: Nancy Jones/Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

What: Earth Day Festival

Where: Vista, CA, 1270 Vale Terrace Drive Vista

When: Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who: Rose Walker/Le Jardin Verde Garden

What: Tree Care

Where: Albuquerque, NM, 538 Utah St. NE

When: Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Who: Cole Daeschel/Cedar Grove Greenhouse, Nursery and Farm

What: Santa Fe Farmers’ Markets | Santa Fe Railyard

Where: Santa Fe, NM, 1607 Paseo De Peralta

When: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Who: Dirk Hermann/Planet Mushrooms

What: Calabasas Farmers’ Market

Where: Calabasas, CA, 23504 Calabasas Rd

When: Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Who: Creation Family Farms

What: Brentwood Farmers Market

Where: Brentwood, CA, Oak St and, 1st St

When: Sundays from 9:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m.

Who: Roberto Ramirez/Mountain Meadow Mushroom Farm

What: Free Mushroom Compost Pickup

Where: Escondido, CA, 26948 N Broadway

When: Every Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Two other options include a free 15-minute consultation with LA Garden Supply owner Leonard Song on how to grow sustainably indoors or discover delicious concoctions of plant medicine at the Realm of 52 Remedies in San Diego that will evoke your senses.

