SEATTLE, Wash., April 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Danielle Keogh, co-founder, 444, LLC, launched a nationwide tour where she interviewed businesses within the functional ingredient sector. She says that Brandon Pitcher continues to carve the path for sustainable living. Among many, leading change agent in the Midwest, Pitcher, co-founder of Blue Circle Farms and founder of 5 Kingdoms Development, has dedicated his life’s work to providing sustainability and renewability coaching. In 2010, he was the Green Entrepreneur of the year.



PHOTO CAPTION: Farm Eats District (FED) and chef Donna Merton create a 5 kingdoms edible experience.

As the functional ingredient and sustainability movement continues to charge on in the Midwest, Pitcher is joined by agricultural solution-based companies, small-scale sustainable farmers, and organic merchants that have also stepped up to the plate to nurture the heart of America.

Several events are planned this spring to showcase Pitcher and other sustainability leaders and to feature some incredible, nutrient-dense foods. These events are scheduled to take place this spring in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Pitcher has traveled to more than 50 countries and given more than 600 lectures on business, inspired by nature and societal development at Universities like MIT and Yale. Networking people and facilitating fun education to share big concepts is Pitcher’s approach to making the world a better place.

He’s hosting a series of 5 Kingdoms Dinners across the U.S., collaborating with prominent chefs like Donna Merton, and Farm Eats District Food Truck Eats. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts will staff these events and Merton and Pitcher are in the process of creating a cookbook too.

5 Kingdoms’ dinners are designed to educate and entertain people around a new type of diet.

“I guess you’d call it a different way of living and eating where bacteria, algae, plants, animals and fungus are present and representative of your local ecosystems,” Pitcher says.

These events host roughly 100 to 200 people and it’s an exciting way to enjoy music and mingle with artists. As opposed to shopping on Amazon, visiting local organic stores allows for unique opportunities to build relationships with like-minded individuals looking for natural ways to improve health. As a result, retail businesses have made strides to provide communities with organic, holistic ingredients.

He believes that “when it comes to our survival and functionality of nature,” fungi are “probably the most important kingdom on earth.”

Partaking in the remaining four kingdoms, algae, bacteria, plant and animal, can be equally enjoyable and boasts tremendous benefits. Unfortunately, according to “U.S. News,” Americans consume ultra-processed foods at an extreme rate, putting people at a greater risk for chronic diseases. The common thought is that the poor 21st Century diet could “be the key driver of the obesity epidemic” (*see citation). It’s crucial for society to do its part to support health beyond simply basic nutrition and to build up natural immune systems.

Who: Brandon Pitcher, Blue Circle Farms

What: 5 Kingdom Dinners

Where: Boulder, CO

When: May 21, 2022

Other movers and shakers include Nuka Anue who has two African Naturals stores in St. Louis, MO; and Eric Rose, owner of River Valley Market. African Naturals offers unique, high-quality holistic goods sourced mainly from Africa; and Rose farms most of his products and believes that people are growing more aware of functional mushrooms and their nutritional value.

AFRICAN NATURALS AND RIVER VALLEY MARKET EVENTS:

Who: Nuka Anue of Blue African Naturals

What: 31st Annual St. Louis African Arts Festival

Where: 2022 World’s Fair Pavilion Forest Park, St. Louis, MO

When: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, May 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Who: Eric Rose of River Valley Market

What: Spring Wine Stroll

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Choose from four routes:

https://www.lincolnsquare.org/spring-wine-stroll

When: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Eastern Market in Detroit also hosts the following Midwest sustainable farmers: Carolyn Leadly and Jack VanDyke, Rising Pheasant Farms; Ron Stadler, Stadler Farms; Vincent Sanna, Give and Grow Mushrooms; and Bob Jentzen, Jentzen Farms. Location: 2934 Russell Street, every Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

OTHER FARMERS’ MARKETS INCLUDE:

Who: Brandon and Jordan Krystowski, Erie Shore Seeds and Spores

What: The Lake Saint Louis Farmers and Artists Market

Where: 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula, OH

When: Opens May 7, every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Who: Chef John Gelineau, Mushroom Naturally

What: Countryside Farmers Market

Where: Meadows Circle Drive, St. Louis, MO

When: Every Saturday from 8:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m.

Who: Nicola Macpherson, Ozark Forest Mushrooms

What: Tower Grove Farmers’ Market

Where: 4256 Magnolia Ave, St. Louis, MO

When: Every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Whether produce is grown organically or organically certified, more and more of the nation’s farmers dedicate resources to providing the healthiest options to their local communities. Some farmers have weekly scheduled pick-ups, others offer deliveries, while most tend to post up at farmer’s markets. As expected, the fees involved in establishing and maintaining the organic certification increase prices. Consequently, “organically certified” may not be available at every stand, but the majority of products meet the specifications.

About 444 (4 Forty 4)

444, LLC will incorporate the culinary art of functional beverage and expert mixology to manufacture functional beverage mixers. By partnering with and supporting small businesses throughout the U.S. within the functional ingredients and sustainable farming sectors, 444 is dedicated to providing current information about the industry.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Anyone interested in sharing their or others’ stories, can visit: https://444.farm/

Explore Midwest farmers at: https://444.farm/category/mid-west

For more information about Brandon Pitcher: https://444.farm/2022/02/14/blue-circle-kokomo-indiana

* VIDEO (YouTube) https://youtu.be/0WdoA07gDss

Video caption: Brandon Pitcher Co-Hosting 5 Kingdoms Dinner Boulder Colorado May 21, 2022

