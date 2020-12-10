BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 7 Springs Orthopedics launched its 10th orthopedic clinic in Winchester, TN on Nov. 16, 2020, with plans to continue rapidly expanding facilities and service lines. Starting with 5 facilities in 2018, the company has grown to 10 orthopedic clinics and 6 physical therapy facilities – becoming one of the largest musculoskeletal providers in the Central Tennessee area. Nashville-based Venture Capital firms Altitude Ventures and Frist Cressey Ventures co-led the financing of this expansion.



PHOTO CAPTION: 7 Springs Orthopedics with LifePoint Health’s Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.

“It is encouraging to see the continued expansion of 7 Springs Orthopedics throughout Middle Tennessee,” said Senator Bill Frist, Co-Founder of Frist Cressey Ventures. “Patient centered models that drive improved access to specialty care, especially in rural areas, are an integral part of the health care solution nationwide.”

In its latest venture, 7 Springs launched its newest location in affiliation with LifePoint Health’s Southern Tennessee Regional Health System. The 7 Springs model aligns with the shifting healthcare climate towards accessible, patient-centered, and convenient same-day or next-day services.

“We are excited about our partnership with LifePoint Health’s, Southern Regional Health System,” said Mark Tulloch, CEO of 7 Springs Orthopedics. “As we plan our future growth, innovative partnerships like this can result in a healthcare delivery model that places the highest priority on the patient and family needs.”

7 Springs Orthopedics is a Nashville-based multi-clinic provider of comprehensive orthopedic care, offering a wide array of services to treat everything from general musculoskeletal pain to complex fractures, spinal issues, sports and work-related injuries. In keeping with the company’s core mission, 7 Springs offers conservative pathways to musculoskeletal issues and believes that every patient deserves to fully understand their treatment options.

“We are looking forward to partnering with 7 Springs Orthopedics to provide excellent, patient-centered orthopedic and physical therapy services,” said Aaron Lewis, Senior Vice President for Physician Enterprise & Strategic Growth for LifePoint Health. “We are always proud to work with likeminded organizations to provide affordable, convenient access to high-quality care that helps us achieve our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

7 Springs is led by Mark Tulloch (CEO), Catherine Kowalski (COO), and Tony Corley (CFO) – all 30-year healthcare veterans. Additionally, the company has an experienced Board of Directors, including: Cameron Perkins, founder of FastMed Urgent Care, Landon Gibbs, Managing Partner of Nashville based Altitude Ventures, Chris Booker, Partner of Frist Cressey Ventures, and Bob Yeager, former President and CEO of OrthoLink.

7 Springs Orthopedics in Winchester, TN opened Monday, November 16, 2020, located at 116 Bible Crossing Road, Decherd, TN.

Tennessee Locations Include: Antioch, Brentwood, East Nashville, Lawrenceburg, Manchester, Murfreesboro, Shelbyville, Spring Hill, White House, and Winchester.

About 7 Springs Orthopedics

Based in Middle Tennessee, 7 Springs Orthopedics provides orthopedic care in an atmosphere of warmth and respect. With same or next day appointments and complete orthopedic services available at every clinic, patients experience a healthcare team that’s friendly, efficient, and truly values their time. The providers at 7 Springs are highly skilled musculoskeletal specialists that listen to patients, take the time to answer questions, and develop an individualized care plan for their specific condition.

Learn more at http://www.7springsortho.com/, or contact Mark Tulloch at 615-947-3338 or mark.tulloch@7springsortho.com.

About Altitude Ventures

Altitude Ventures provides early-stage venture capital financing to healthcare services and technology startups that improve healthcare. The firm, through its offices in Nashville, Tennessee and Houston, Texas, leverages its combined industry expertise, relationships, investment experience, and infrastructure to benefit entrepreneurs, investors, and the overall healthcare system.

To learn more, visit http://www.altvc.com/.

About Frist Cressey Ventures

Frist Cressey Ventures is dedicated to accelerating the growth of high-potential healthcare enterprises through value-added partnerships. It invests in healthcare service and information technology businesses that provide meaningful solutions to improve quality of care, patient outcomes, and efficiency in the delivery of services. FCV joins like-minded entrepreneurs who share the same core values in their pursuit to improve healthcare.

For more information, please visit http://www.fcventures.com/.

Media Contact:

Craig Turner

7 Springs Orthopedics

504-430-1001

craig.turner@7springsortho.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1210s2p-7sp-lifepoint-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: 7 Springs Orthopedics with LifePoint Health’s Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.

News Source: 7 Springs Orthopedics