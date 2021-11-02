TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation announced today that the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO is honored to welcome over 40 international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia. World-renowned presenters will deliver data and discuss critical information on a leading Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI), Clostridioides difficile with global healthcare-associated issues from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 – 5, 2021: 100% Live-online presentations, on-demand poster presentations, exhibitors, and real-time networking opportunities available. Conference registration is complimentary this year.

To learn more about this extraordinary conference, guest speakers, and the diverse topics being presented visit https://www.cdiff2021.com.

All attendees will have the highest levels of peer networking and learning opportunity at the Conference and Health EXPO.

“The annual C Diff Foundation conference is a highlight of my learning year. The combination of academia, pharmaceutical, and governmental representation creates a learning environment that is second to none. I went initially in 2014 and have circled the conference dates on my calendar annually as immobile. The timing during C. difficile awareness month is tremendous as it summarizes all of the newest findings throughout the year,” stated Paul Feuerstadt, MD, FACG, AGAF.

According to the 2017 Update (published February 2018) of the Clinical Practice Guidelines for C. difficile Infection by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and Society or Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), CDI remains a significant medical problem in hospitals, in long-term care facilities and in the community.

C. difficile is one of the most common causes of health care- associated infections in U.S. hospitals (Lessa, et al, 2015, New England Journal of Medicine). Recent estimates suggest C. difficile approaches 500,000 infections annually in the U.S. and is associated with approximately 20,000 deaths annually. (Guh, 2020, New England Journal of Medicine). Based on internal estimates, the recurrence rate of two of the three antibiotics currently used to treat CDI is between 20% and 40% among approximately 150,000 patients treated. We believe the annual incidence of CDI in the U.S. approaches 600,000 infections and has a mortality rate of approximately 9.3%.

The C Diff Foundation expresses their gratitude to Seres Therapeutics for being the conference Diamond Sponsor. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis and SER-155 in a Phase 1b study to address gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft-versus-host disease. For more information, please visit https://www.serestherapeutics.com.

Their gratitude is also extended to Ferring Pharmaceuticals for being the Platinum Sponsor of the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO. Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring is committed to exploring the crucial link between the microbiome and human health, beginning with the threat of recurrent C. difficile infection. With the 2018 acquisition of Rebiotix and several other alliances, Ferring is a world leader in microbiome research, developing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to address significant unmet needs and help people live better lives. For more information, please visit https://www.ferringusa.com.

About C Diff Foundation:

C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading patient, caregiver, and healthcare organization educating and advocating for C. difficile (Clostridioides difficile, C. diff., CDI, CDAD) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, diagnostics, support, and environmental safety worldwide. Their Mission continues to move forward and grow through research conducted by government, industry, and academia strengthening the advocacy on behalf of patients, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide. For more information: https://cdifffoundation.org/

