CINCINNATI, Ohio, June 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HMF Express, a member of the Senneca family of brands, is proud to commemorate 35 years of unwavering dedication and passion in the hollow metal door and frame industry. Since their inception in 1989, HMF has been dedicated to manufacturing custom hollow metal doors and frames and have quickly established themselves as the go-to manufacturer in the industry.



Image caption: HMF Express Marks 35 Years of Custom, Quick Ship Hollow Metal Doors and Frames.

Over the years, they have evolved and rebranded as HMF Express, which represents their commitment to setting the standard for custom hollow metal with the shortest lead times and innovative products. With state-of-the-art equipment and a talented team of industry professionals, HMF Express continues to lead the way in delivering custom sizes and hardware preps in their commercial series doors, welded frames, knocked down (KD) frames, and specialty products. Their extensive range includes stainless steel, sound (STC), bullet resistant, radius, and more, ensures they meet the diverse needs of their customers.

As HMF Express celebrates this significant milestone, they want to express their gratitude to all of their customers and partners who have been instrumental in their success. With a steadfast commitment to exceptional customer service and advanced manufacturing capabilities, HMF Express has earned a well-deserved reputation for delivering high-quality products. The company appreciates the partnerships formed over the years and eagerly anticipates another 35 years of success together.

“As we reflect on our history, we are grateful for the customers who have trusted us as the most reliable and responsive manufacturer of quick ship and custom hollow metal as well as the talented team at HMF who have provided the customer with that experience,” said David Taylor, HMF Express Vice President of Operations. “We look forward to our bright future driven by our commitment to excellence in every facet of our business.”

Thank you for being a part of our journey, and we are excited about the future as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions to meet your needs.

To learn more about HMF Express doors and frames, please visit HMF Express: hollow metal doors and frames, shipped quick! for more information: https://www.hmfexpress.com/.

HMF Express is part of the Senneca family of brands. Senneca is a designer and manufacturer of a broad portfolio of specialty doors for commercial and industrial applications and enclosures for mission critical environments. Their brands are some of the most widely recognized names in the industry and include Chase Doors, ColdGuard, Curtron, Door Engineering, Eliason, Hercules, HMF Express, Saino, Simplex, Subzero and Thermoseal. Senneca is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations by supplying doors that offer safety and environmental separation for their customers’ most important assets…people, products, capital investments and processes.

Learn more about Senneca and their family of brands at https://www.senneca.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0606-s2p-hmf-35th-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Senneca Holdings