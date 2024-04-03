CINCINNATI, Ohio, April 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Saino Doors, a member of the Senneca family of brands, is proud to commemorate 125 years of unwavering dedication and passion in the industrial door industry. Since 1899, Saino has been at the forefront, setting the standard for unparalleled quality and reliability with its sliding fire and service door systems across various industries.



Image caption: Saino Doors Marks 125 Years in the Industrial Door Market.

As part of the Chase Doors brand, Saino offers a comprehensive line of door systems designed for a wide range of applications, including warehouses, distribution centers, industrial environments, processing plants, manufacturing facilities, parking garages, convention facilities, and pharmaceutical facilities.

As Saino marks this significant milestone, they extend heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and trust in Saino door systems. The company’s dedication to providing innovative solutions tailored to meet their customer’s specific needs and surpass expectations remains unwavering.

“Saino: Opening Doors to Possibilities for 125 Years and Counting. With a legacy built on great people, loyal customers, and exceptional products, we continue to thrive and grow,” Rick Paterini, Vice President, Product and Marketing shared. “We expect the trend of satisfied customers to continue for decades to come, as we remain committed to excellence in every aspect of our business.”

With a steadfast commitment to exceptional customer service and advanced manufacturing capabilities, Saino has earned a well-deserved reputation for delivering high-quality products. The company appreciates the partnerships formed over the years and eagerly anticipates another 125 years of success together.

To learn more about Saino doors, please visit Saino Sliding Fire Doors Model 1000 & 2000 | Chase Doors – https://www.chasedoors.com/products/saino-sliding-fire-doors-model-1000-2000 – for more information.

Saino is part of the Senneca family of brands. Senneca is a designer and manufacturer of a broad portfolio of specialty doors for commercial and industrial applications and enclosures for mission critical environments. Their brands are some of the most widely recognized names in the industry and include Chase Doors, ColdGuard, Curtron, Door Engineering, Eliason, Hercules, HMF Express, Saino, Simplex, Subzero and Thermoseal. Senneca is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations by supplying doors that offer safety and environmental separation for their customers’ most important assets…people, products, capital investments and processes.

Learn more about Senneca and their family of brands at https://www.senneca.com/.

