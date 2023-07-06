TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “A Love Song” is a one-of-a-kind song that shares the blessing of marriage for over 50 years and a loving call of encouragement for true love between a man and a women for the ages Christian Film Producer, Patrick R. Carberry has released his second single “A Love Song,” produced by Demo My Song, a beautiful breakthrough song filled with heartfelt love, loyalty, and an uplifting, timely message for everyone.



Image Caption: “A LOVE SONG” by Patrick R. Carberry.

“We have much to be thankful for as my wife and I celebrate over 50 years of marriage. Who thought that two teenagers would make it? With God’s help all things are possible,” exclaims Patrick Carberry, founder of Joshuacord and executive producer of the documentary Christians in the Mirror.

“We are blessed with having two adult children and two wonderful grandchildren. I believe my song, ‘A Love Song,’ is a reminder of the blessing we have in marriage as part of God’s plan between a man and a woman as they love and commit to each other as husband and a wife for life. Unfortunately, some in the world have forgotten God’s plan for marriage between a man and a woman. It’s the real thing. God’s plan does not change since he created Adam and Eve.”

Filled with Love-centric male/female inspired lyrics and sensational vocals, “A Love Song” is a Gospel-centered song that truly brings God’s message of love between a man and a women to life.

Listen now on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music or 5050 songs.

The music is an alluring with both male and female vocals. Its chord progression has gentle strings and embracive music. A Love Song is sure to become a transcendent Love-themed song for the ages.

The lyrics resonate with a natural love between a man and a women. It embraces echoes love for the ages.

“A Love Song” was originally written many decades ago by Carberry, but was never published until today. Now with the goal of inspiring others in marriage and love between a man and a woman, Carberry hopes it will bless all who hear and bring people closer to Gods plan for love and marriage.

For more information about the song “A Love Song,” see YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzcxadwUPbU

Or https://5050songs.com/a-love-song-patrick-r-carberry/

For more information about the film and to see a trailer:

“Christians in the Mirror” film on https://www.christiancinema.com/digital/movie/christians-in-the-mirror

Christians in the Mirror website: https://christiansinthemirror.com/

Joshuacord website https://joshuacord.org/

