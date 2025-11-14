ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Picture this: endless golden grass, a scorching dry season and a journey from Tanzania to Kenya in search of life-giving water. In a new children’s book written by Liisa Andreassen and illustrated by Frederic Gingillino, “Gnu Gnu and Punda’s Great Adventure” (ISBN: 979-8218776183), give young readers the opportunity to join two unlikely companions — the sturdy wildebeest Gnu Gnu and the fast, sharp-eyed zebra Punda. They quickly discover that working together makes them stronger than they ever imagined.



Image caption: “Gnu Gnu and Punda’s Great Adventure,” written by Liisa Andreassen and illustrated by Frederic Gingillino.

When the dry season hits the savanna and water becomes scarce, Gnu Gnu, Punda and their friends, set out on a courageous expedition across Tanzania and Kenya. Along the way, they meet giraffes who offer perspective, elephants who share wisdom, and a cast of animal friends who remind them that even the greatest journey is easier when you’re not alone.

At its heart, “Gnu Gnu and Punda’s Great Adventure” is more than an animal journey — it’s a story about collaboration, celebrating differences and the power of friendship. This beautifully illustrated tale is ideal for children ages 4–8 (and any child at heart), instilling values of empathy, resilience and community.

“I hope this story inspires children to see how their unique gifts can connect to others in surprising, wonderful ways,” Andreassen says.

At the end of the book, a helpful glossary enhances the reader’s experience and there are also pages for kids to color their own pages and create a story of their own.

About the Author

Liisa Andreassen lives in Asheville, North Carolina and a family trip to Tanzania served as the inspiration behind the book. She has a diverse background which she says keeps life interesting. She currently works as a freelance writer, gives cooking classes and is working on getting a nonprofit off the ground – Echoes of the Forest. This is her first children’s book, but she’s hoping to create a series that includes all of the continents.

