LA VERNE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hillcrest, one of Southern California’s leading Continuing Care Retirement Communities, invites older adults to join a truly special health and wellness program. For a limited time, anyone who joins Hillcrest’s Resident Registrant List will receive a complimentary one-year membership to the Hillcrest Aquatic and Fitness Center.



“Health and well-being go far beyond exercise,” said Ryan Harrison, PsyD, Certified Wellness Professional and Hillcrest’s Director of Resident Life and Wellness. “We focus on helping people find joy, connection, and purpose. Our goal is to help each person live vibrantly in every season of life.”

The program is open to local community members age 60 and older, not just residents. Even those on Hillcrest’s waiting list can take advantage of a free year of membership (a $60 monthly value). Members have access to classes offered at Hillcrest’s Aquatic and Fitness Center, including aquatic fitness classes in the heated pool and strength and balance-focused chair fitness classes

Hillcrest takes a whole-person approach to health and happiness, with a wellness philosophy guided by seven key dimensions that work together to support a meaningful and healthy life. These include: Body, Mind, Spirit, Environment, Emotions, Relationships, and Pursuits.

“Research continues to show that staying active, socially connected, and engaged leads to longer, happier lives,” said Harrison. “This free membership helps people experience that for themselves.”

Hillcrest’s new membership program is part of its commitment to community wellness and outreach. With the population living longer, it is the perfect time to commit to your health and well-being, says Harrison. Joining the fitness center supports overall well-being by fostering social connections, which recent research shows is an essential factor in healthy aging.

The offer gives participants access to professional wellness resources that are typically found only in senior living communities.

Hillcrest offers a variety of living options, including independent living in homes, cottages, and apartments, and a full continuum of care that includes assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care. Community amenities include dining services, a fitness center, swimming pools, and organized activities for a vibrant, maintenance-free lifestyle.

About Hillcrest

Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and located at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: https://liveathillcrest.org/.

