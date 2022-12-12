CALGARY, Alberta, Canada, Dec. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — John & Julie Stirling share their family tradition with the world in the new children’s book “The Tiny Angel” (ISBN: 978-0228860723). Originally, John Stirling created the story of “The Tiny Angel” in the 1970s for his children and future grandchildren. He believed people could obtain their goals in life by having the courage, support, and to have faith that they can. John lovingly shared this story every Christmas with family and friends. Our wish is that your family will enjoy reading this book as much as ours.



Image Caption: “The Tiny Angel” by John & Julie Stirling.

The Tiny Angel begins her journey at the gates of heaven where she meets the Greeting Angel. The Tiny Angel soon finds out that all new angels are asked to study and practice their heavenly skills before they can become special angels and receive their wings. Over time the Tiny Angel’s friends were growing taller which made her feel different and sad. Would she ever learn enough, know enough and sing well enough to be accepted as a Special Angel and receive her wings? As time goes by she discovers there is a purpose for all in heaven and her own destiny becomes clear.

Whether you are looking for a new family tradition this Christmas, or you simply want a heartfelt children’s book for the holidays, get “The Tiny Angel” today.

The book is available in softcover, hardcover, and digital formats. Shortly after launching, the book reached #78 on Amazon’s Christian Fiction for Children & Teens chart – making it an instant holiday hit.

Children and adults will love the watercolor-style illustrations and the adorable Tiny Angel as she learns to accept herself and eventually finds her purpose.

For books, activity sheets, and more visit: https://thetinyangel.ca/

BOOK SUMMARY:

Authors: John & Julia Stirling

Email: thetinyangel[@]telus.net

Website: https://thetinyangel.ca/

Buy Link (Amazon): https://a.co/d/f6cnFzQ

Genre: Children’s Literature

Released: June 30, 2022

PAPERBACK: ISBN-13: 978-0228860723

KINDLE ASIN: B0B6D9Z84S

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwell.ca/ )

News Source: John and Julia Stirling