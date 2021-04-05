MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., April 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is reaffirming its commitment to bringing a black owned and operated Credit Union to North Minneapolis.

Valerie Geaither, Chair of the ABEP Board of Directors, and a former 20-year resident of North Minneapolis explained that, “After undergoing internal management changes and COVID-19, ABEP like many other organizations paused operations, reorganized and is now moving forward.”

ABEP’s new Board of Directors were installed following the civil unrest following George Floyd’s alleged murder. After initiating a strategic planning process, they hired Debra Hurston as their new Executive Director.

Ms. Hurston’s association management background includes national, state, and local organizations. “This is a wonderful opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of residents in North Minneapolis. I could not be more honored to participate in this important initiative,” Hurston explained.

Geaither stated that, “The board is confident that working as a team with leaders of the community, funders and government officials, we will continue to move forward on the original goal of establishing the Credit Union.”

In addition to meeting with key organizations, ABEP will host community Town Hall meetings this spring to update supporters on the status of the Credit Union.

MISSION

Create prevention and intervention models to address wealth extraction through systems change and the development of products and services that provide generational wealth building opportunities and access to capital while providing an alternative to traditional predatory, culturally incompetent and inequitable practices.

