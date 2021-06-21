MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., June 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Women’s health enthusiast Abyan Nur and her team are introducing the Heated Menstrual Cup to help women find relief from menstrual pain and reduce or eliminate dependence on over-the-counter medication.

“Many women suffer severe discomfort and pain before and after menstruation due to cramping. For relief, most of them go for over-the-counter drugs, which offer a temporary solution,” said Nur.

Abyan Nur announces a Kickstarter campaign for Heated Menstrual Cup to help women find a safe and simple way to get relief from premenstrual syndrome (PMS). The product contains two components, including a cup for collecting menstrual fluid and a removable thermogenic heating ring, which attaches to the open upper end of the cup. Heated Menstrual Cup is made from 100% hypoallergenic medical grade silicone, making them safe, comfortable, convenient, and flexible.

Pain during menstruation is common for many women and can affect physical and mental health. Abyan Nur created the Heated Menstrual Cup because of her passion and commitment to improving women’s health and helping them find relief and reduce or eliminate dependence on pain relief and other drugs. While taking the pain pills, women have suffered severe and mild side effects that have left them with symptoms that affect their happiness and reduce productivity.

Heated Menstrual Cup offers so many benefits to help women maintain a healthy and pain-free menstrual cycle. It doesn’t introduce any chemicals into the body, making it safe for most people no matter their age, size of the cervix, and flow rate. They are affordable and pocket-friendly, compared to other options like tampons.

Heated Menstrual cups permit multiple uses, making them a huge money saver. The product is eco-friendly and easy to maintain and clean to ensure high-level hygiene. They’re also travel-friendly and will be a perfect companion for girls who like to go on vacation. So, go trekking, road trips, sightseeing, adventures, and camping without worry.

Supporters of the Heated Menstrual Cup Kickstarter campaign will have the privilege of becoming part of the product development process. They’ll also get the product at a discounted price, among other perks.

For more information, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/heatedmenstrualcup/heated-menstrual-cup.

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh3LgQnK-PglFrvJ9kWl6Cg

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/395EBb-uWPo

News Source: Heated Menstrual Cup