LA MESA, Calif., June 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Three hundred seventy-eight days after the California Fish and Game Commission unanimously voted to give further consideration to a petition seeking removal of domestic ferrets from California’s restricted species list, the petition remains unresolved, says Legalize Ferrets (Legalizeferrets.org).



Photo caption: Dino pauses for a photo while exploring his favorite room in the house – the laundry room. More than a year after California regulators voted to consider Petition 2025-003, the petition remains unresolved.

No recommendation has been issued. No determination has been provided to the petitioner. No final action has been taken.

Petitioners argue that the result is a procedural dead end: had the petition been denied, they could have sought judicial review. Instead, the petition was accepted and referred for evaluation, but remains unresolved more than a year later.

“The unusual part of this case is that acceptance of the petition appears to have left us with fewer practical remedies than a denial would have,” said Pat Wright, founder of LegalizeFerrets.org. “Had the petition been rejected, we could have challenged that decision. Instead, it was accepted, referred, and then left unresolved.”

A PETITION ACCEPTED BUT NEVER DECIDED

On June 11, 2025, the Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously to give further consideration to Petition 2025-003 and referred the matter to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for evaluation.

Had the Commission denied the petition, petitioners could have pursued available legal remedies. Had the petition proceeded through the normal administrative process, the Department would have completed its review and returned a recommendation to the Commission.

Instead, 378 days later, the petition remains pending without a final determination.

Petitioners contend that the State’s inaction has created a situation in which the administrative process has stalled while no final agency decision exists for a court to review.

PUBLIC RECORDS RAISE ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS

Seeking to understand the status of the petition, petitioners submitted multiple requests under the California Public Records Act.

In response to an April 2026 records request, the Department reported that no responsive records existed. A later records request produced internal documents showing the petition was known to Department personnel and appeared on an internal petitions agenda.

Meeting notes from an April 29, 2026 petitions meeting show discussion of several petitions. The notation for the ferret petition states only: “No discussion.”

Records produced to date have revealed no documented recommendation, evaluation, or analysis of Petition 2025-003.

Additional records revealed litigation-hold communications relating to the petition and subsequent litigation.

THE QUESTION BEFORE THE COURT

The litigation does not ask the court to legalize ferrets.

Instead, the case seeks judicial review of whether state agencies have fulfilled their legal obligations after accepting a petition for consideration.

According to filings in the case, the State argues that petitioners generally must await final agency action before seeking judicial review. Petitioners argue that because no final action has ever been taken, they have been left in procedural limbo—unable to obtain a decision from the agency while simultaneously being told there is no final decision to challenge.

“The question extends beyond ferrets,” Wright said. “If an agency can accept a petition and then simply never complete the process, the public’s right to petition government becomes largely meaningless. Citizens should be entitled to an answer.”

TIMELINE

June 11, 2025

Fish and Game Commission votes unanimously to give further consideration to Petition 2025-003 and refers it to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

April 2026

Department responds to a Public Records Act request stating that no responsive records exist.

May–June 2026

Additional Public Records Act requests produce internal records, petitions meeting notes, and litigation-hold communications.

March 19, 2026

Petitioners file a writ action in Sacramento County Superior Court seeking judicial intervention.

June 24, 2026

Petition remains unresolved 378 days after referral.

ABOUT THE PETITION

Petition 2025-003 seeks removal of domestic ferrets from California’s restricted species list. Domestic ferrets are legal pets in 48 states. California remains one of only two states that prohibit private ownership.

ABOUT LEGALIZEFERRETS.ORG

Legalize Ferrets (LegalizeFerrets.org) is a California-based advocacy organization dedicated to ending California’s prohibition on domestic ferrets through legislation, administrative reform, public education, transparency, and legal action. Learn more: https://legalizeferrets.org/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0624-s2p-dinoroom-300dpi.webp

Photo caption: Dino pauses for a photo while exploring his favorite room in the house – the laundry room. More than a year after California regulators voted to consider Petition 2025-003, the petition remains unresolved.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Pat Wright

LegalizeFerrets.org

CLIFFNotes@legalizeferrets.org

(619) 757-7426

News Source: Legalize Ferrets