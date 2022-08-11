DENVER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced Executive Vice President of Compliance Amanda Phillips and Executive Vice President of Operations Sharon Reichhardt have been selected to speak at the upcoming Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Risk Management, Quality Assurance and Fraud Prevention Forum (RMQA) taking place September 11-13 in Nashville, Tenn.



Image caption: ACES Quality Management logo.

Phillips will moderate “Examining Trends in Fair Housing, Fair Lending and Fair Servicing Compliance” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. CT, which will focus on trends related to regulations across the industry to help lenders make the necessary adjustments and ensure compliance.

Reichhardt will also present on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon CT as part of the panel discussing “Using Data to Stop Today’s Fraud Schemes.” This session will focus on the data lenders should be examining, collection methods for obtaining that data and how to analyze the data to determine the best means of stopping today’s fraud schemes.

“The ACES team is extremely proud to have two of our best and brightest internal experts speak at this year’s RMQA,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Amanda and Sharon are both highly regarded members of the ACES team and outstanding thought leaders, each possessing a wealth of knowledge in their respective fields. I look forward to hearing them share their insights and expertise with the mortgage industry’s compliance and quality control professionals.”

ACES is a Platinum sponsor for this year’s RMQA conference. To learn more about ACES’ suite of mortgage quality control and risk management tools, visit them at tabletop No. 5 during the conference or schedule time to meet with the team at sales@acesquality.com.

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

4 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

