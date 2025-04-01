DENVER, Colo., April 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the mortgage industry, today announced its Principal Application Architect Josh Reed has been honored among the 2025 HousingWire Rising Stars, which recognizes mortgage and real estate professionals under 40 who have made impactful career decisions driving growth in the industry and at their companies. Reed has been honored as a Rising Star for his outstanding contributions to innovation, efficiency, and compliance in the mortgage industry.



Image caption: 2025 HousingWire Rising Star, Josh Reed.

Reed’s problem-solving capabilities and technical expertise have been instrumental in expanding ACES’ platform to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients, leading the development of AI-driven solutions that have dramatically improved efficiency and reduced costs. His architectural leadership on key initiatives—such as AI-powered code reviews, enhanced vendor integrations and advanced data reporting solutions—has strengthened ACES’ position as a leader in mortgage quality management. Through his expertise, innovation and mentorship, Josh continues to help shape ACES’ future in financial technology.

“At ACES, we believe innovation is only meaningful when it drives real results for our clients, and Josh Reed exemplifies that mindset,” said ACES President and COO Phil McCall. “His leadership in developing AI-powered solutions, enhancing system integrations and driving data innovation has significantly improved how our clients approach compliance and operational efficiency. This well-earned recognition as a HousingWire Rising Star speaks to Josh’s talent, dedication and the measurable impact he continues to make inside our organization and on behalf of our clients.”

“The housing industry needs leaders—those with ambition, vision, and adaptability to fuel a vibrant housing economy,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The HousingWire Rising Stars represent the next generation of leaders dedicated to building great organizations, leading teams, and advising clients. Their expertise and vision are accelerating growth, improving client experiences, and creating new opportunities in a competitive market. Together, they’re shaping the future of the industry.”

To view the complete list of HousingWire Rising Stars, visit https://www.housingwire.com/risingstars/

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES Flexible Audit Technology® gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

