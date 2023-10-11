DENVER, Colo., Oct. 11, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that HousingWire magazine has selected Phillip McCall in its annual Vanguard award program.



Image Caption: ACES Quality Management.

HousingWire’s Vanguard award program recognizes leaders of businesses contributing to the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including lending, servicing, investments, and real estate. HousingWire selects 100 leaders from diverse backgrounds who may run established companies or start-ups but share one common trait: an unmistakable impact on the industry at large.

“Behind every great company lies a visionary leader, and ours is no exception. Phil embodies the essence of excellence in every aspect of his leadership. From spearheading operations and product management to driving cutting-edge technology and client-facing initiatives, he has redefined what it means to be a true Vanguard in the industry,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “His unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic internal culture has transformed our organization into a tight-knit community of passionate individuals working collaboratively towards a common goal.”

McCall’s most recent achievement is ACES PROTECT, a suite of automated regulatory compliance tests added to its flagship ACES Quality Management & Control ® quality control (QC) auditing platform. Through ACES PROTECT, users can easily access a suite of compliance checks within the ACES platform, including certification of loan estimate/closing disclosure calculations, high-cost mortgage and high-price mortgage loan testing, Qualified Mortgage (QM) tests and other critical compliance tests.

“The 2023 Vanguards are made up of the industry’s most impressive and powerful leaders who are fueling the growth of their organizations and leaving an indelible mark on the industry,” said HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “These remarkable individuals underscore the pivotal role that visionary leadership plays in our ever-evolving housing ecosystem. These winners’ achievements stand as a testament to the enduring significance of the Vanguards award, which has become a career-changing accolade reserved only for the industry’s top leaders.”

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

News Source: ACES Quality Management