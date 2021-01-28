DENVER, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced it has selected Amanda Phillips as executive vice president of compliance. In this role, Phillips will serve a key role in expanding the breadth and depth of ACES’ compliance and regulatory solutions.

“Compliance is a key pillar of the ACES value proposition, and with the onslaught of regulatory changes the industry experienced over the last year, the need for experienced compliance professionals to help keep pace with these changes only grows,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Amanda Phillips possesses more than a decade of executive-level experience in legal and regulatory compliance. Her understanding of the mortgage industry and depth of compliance experience will greatly enhance ACES’ ability to ensure lenders are always auditing to the most current compliance standards, while also assisting in bringing new products to market.”

Phillips most recently served as of counsel with Ballard Spahr, LLP, where her responsibilities included advising clients on the federal and state regulatory requirements governing mortgage lending, software, mortgage documents, business processes and practices. Prior to joining Ballard Spahr, she spent six years as in-house counsel and executive vice president of legal and regulatory compliance for Accenture Mortgage Cadence and an additional five years as senior vice president and director of compliance for a national mortgage lender.

“Early in my career, I held multiple operations roles, including in processing and underwriting, which instilled in me the importance of compliance and quality control in the loan origination process,” said Phillips. “Today, I am honored to join ACES Quality Management and look forward to doing my part to support ACES’ commitment to delivering enterprise quality management and control software that helps lenders mitigate risk and maintain compliance.”

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

