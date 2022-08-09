NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., a global leader in post-sale technology and services, just announced the launch of its QuickInsight® customer data enrichment platform.



QuickInsight® is one of five post-sale customer experience platforms that After, Inc. calls its QuickSuite®, which just won The SAMMY Award from Business Intelligence Group for “Product of the Year.” Designed to work together at each stage of the post-sale lifecycle, the QuickSuite® platforms help clients build meaningful relationships with their customers. The five platforms include: QuickReg® (registration), QuickCover® (product protection), QuickClaim® (product return, replacement and repair management), QuickInsight® (customer data enrichment and analytics), and QuickRenew® (renewals and consumable subscriptions), launching next month.

QuickInsight® allows businesses of any size to add demographic variables to their customer records at the neighborhood level (Basic) or household level (Premium), helping them better segment their customer databases, make more personalized offers, drive higher ROI on their paid ad spend, and increase brand loyalty. Buyers’ expectations have risen in the pandemic. They expect personalized and relevant interactions with the brands they purchase from, and QuickInsight® can help make that happen.

“We are really excited about our QuickInsight launch,” says Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. “QuickInsight allows our clients to append data variables like age, gender, income, education, marital status, presence of children, and even Experian’s Mosaic segments (for example, Power Elite, Young City Solos, Blue Sky Boomers, etc.) to their customer records. For example, if you are a brand that sells a variety of products, QuickInsight can tell you that one customer is single, highly educated, and lives in the city, and another is married, has children and lives in the suburbs. That is powerful information. And if you also purchase our QuickReg® smart registration platform, you can receive the QuickInsight data in real-time at the beginning of the customer lifecycle. The ROI on this platform is huge, and the demand so far has been overwhelming.”

After, Inc. (afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the Warranty Services industry. Since 2005, After, Inc. has been partnering with some of the world’s top brands to help transform their post-sale customer experiences. After, Inc. launched QuickSuite in 2020, a modular set of platforms, designed to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers of any size build deeper relationships with their customers and increase loyalty and lifetime value. In 2022, After acquired Accentf(x), adding vertically integrated capabilities to our post-sale marketing solutions.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a financial services distribution company with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.

