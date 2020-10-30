NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Internet Marketing Association held its annual IMPACT Conference on October 2, 2020, where After, Inc., a global leader in warranty and after-market services for some of the largest manufacturers in the world, received the “Disruptor of the Year 2020” Award for its QuickReg™ Smart Registration Platform.

The IMA’s conference, “IMPACT20 – The Year of Reinvention,” brought together a record 117,000 professionals who explored best practices for identifying new markets, businesses, and innovations with thought leaders and senior executives from Apple, Google, Oculus VR, Amazon, Microsoft, Realtor.com, as well as the country’s premier venture capitalists, educational institutions, and non-profits.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be recognized by the IMA as Disruptor of the Year,” said Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. “We designed QuickReg – a best-in-class, intelligent, cloud-based product registration tool – to help our manufacturing clients drive higher registration rates, customer satisfaction, loyalty and lifetime value throughout the product lifecycle. Just by scanning a QR code, taking a picture of – or texting – the model number, consumers can initiate an automated, personalized registration process that takes less than 60 seconds to complete.”

Sean Conrad, CEO of the Internet Marketing Association, shared why it chose After, Inc. for its coveted ‘Disruptor of the Year 2020’ Award: “After, Inc.’s innovative QuickReg technology will be a game-changer for brands, and represents a unique and differentiated approach to curating the customer experience after the sale. It’s the type of innovation that is synonymous with the IMPACT awards, and we congratulate the After, Inc. team on this well-deserved honor.”

About Internet Marketing Association (IMA) & IMPACT Awards

The Internet Marketing Association (www.imanetwork.org) is one of the fastest growing Internet marketing groups in the world. Since its inception in 2001, IMA has accrued one of the largest databases of professional members in various fields including sales, marketing, business ownership, programming and creative development.

The Internet Marketing Association’s annual IMPACT Awards (www.imanetwork.com/impact20/awards/) exemplify best-in-class creativity, expertise and results achieved by the top practitioners of Internet marketing across every business segment.

About After, Inc.

After, Inc. – https://www.afterinc.com/ – is a global leader in the Warranty Services industry, providing predictive analytics, data-driven marketing strategies, reporting and program administration to some of the world’s top brands. After helps manufacturers transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue / profit opportunities. Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of EPIC Portfolio Group, a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm with 1,300 employees across the United States.

