NORWALK, Conn., July 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., a pioneer in the Warranty Services industry, just announced that its QuickCover® product protection technology is officially available on Shopify, Adobe Commerce, Woo Commerce, and BIG Commerce. QuickCover® is one of five post-sale customer experience platforms that After, Inc. calls its QuickSuite.



Designed to work together at each stage of the post-sale lifecycle, QuickSuite enables e-commerce sellers to build meaningful relationships with their customers. The five platforms in the QuickSuite include: QuickReg® (registration), QuickCover® (product protection), QuickClaim® (claims management), QuickInsight® (analytics and reporting), and QuickRenew® (add-on consumable subscriptions).

With QuickCover® now available on all four e-commerce marketplaces, it is poised to power over 2/3 of all e-commerce protection plan sales. According to Oberlo, current U.S. market share percentages for the four emarketplaces as of May 2022 are: Shopify (32%), Woo Commerce (23%), Adobe Commerce (9%), and Big Commerce (3%).

“After has been a best-in-class warranty services company for over 15 years, helping global manufacturers optimize their businesses after the point of sale,” said Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. “QuickCover – and the whole QuickSuite – didn’t happen overnight. We saw a shift in the market several years ago, with many of our manufacturing and retail clients moving significant percentages of their product sales online. They needed a solution to offer their own branded protection plans across all of their e-commerce channels.

“What’s great about QuickCover is that OEMs and Third-Party Administrators can white label the technology to drive more online protection plan sales. We partner with them to launch their own branded plug-in on Shopify, Woo, BIG and/or Adobe Commerce. They can use it on their own website and provide the extension to online dealers and distributors, allowing them to maintain control over the entire post-sale customer experience.”

ABOUT AFTER, INC.:

After, Inc. (afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the Warranty Services industry. Since 2005, After, Inc. has been partnering with some of the world’s top brands to help transform their warranty businesses. After, Inc. launched QuickSuite in 2020, a modular set of platforms, designed to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers of any size build deeper relationships with their customers and increase loyalty and lifetime value. In 2022, After acquired Accentf(x), adding vertically integrated capabilities to our post-sale marketing solutions.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a financial services distribution company with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.

