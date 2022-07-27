NORWALK, Conn., July 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc. announced today that it received “Product of the Year” in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program (The Sammys) for its QuickSuite® post-sale customer experience technology. The Sammys honors organizations and products helping to solve the challenges businesses have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.



Image caption: QuickSuite by After, Inc – THE SAMMY 2022.

QuickSuite is a modular set of SaaS technologies designed to work together at all stages of the post-sale lifecycle to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers and increase loyalty and lifetime value. The suite includes: QuickReg®, QuickCover®, QuickClaim®, QuickInsight®, and QuickRenew® (official launch in Q3 2022).

“Having QuickSuite chosen as ‘Product of the Year 2022’ by BIG’s panel of technology heavyweights is an incredible honor,” says Nate Baldwin, After, Inc.’s CEO. “For the past 17 years, we have partnered with the biggest brands in the world to help them deliver best-in-class aftermarket programs and personalized customer experiences. Now, with QuickSuite, we can help OEMs, retailers and online e-commerce merchants of all sizes deliver those same experiences. Thank you to our incredible team for their hard work in bringing QuickSuite to life.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize After, Inc. for its innovation and dedication to helping both the organizations using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About After, Inc.:

After, Inc. (www.afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the post-sale services industry. Since 2005, we have helped some of the world’s top brands transform their businesses after the point of sale. In 2021, we launched QuickSuite, a modular set of SaaS technologies to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers and increase loyalty and lifetime value. The suite covers the entire post-sale lifecycle, and includes: QuickReg®, QuickCover®, QuickClaim®, QuickInsight®, and QuickRenew®. Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a diversified financial services distribution company with a focus on data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.

Learn more at: https://www.afterinc.com/

IMAGE LINK for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0726-s2p-quisuite-logo-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stacey Wisniewski

After, Inc.

Swisniewski @ afterinc.com

Phone Number: 615-934-1817

News Source: After Inc.