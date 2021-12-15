NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., the leader in post-sale customer experience technology and services since 2005, just announced that its senior team will be at CES in Las Vegas on January 5 – 7, 2022 to unveil its new QuickSuite. Each year, CES brings together the most innovative technology companies to share their latest developments and this will be no different. CES 2022 will highlight advancements in AI, XR, gaming and computing, digital health, automotive and transportation, home entertainment, smart home – and new this year will be space technology, food technology, and NFTs.

“We are excited to see current and potential customers at CES in a few weeks and premiere our QuickSuite technology,” says Dawn Taylor, After, Inc.’s Chief Revenue Officer. “After has a long history of strong partnerships with the largest manufacturers in the world. QuickSuite allows us to bring those same proven processes to manufacturers, TPAs and retailers at a much lower cost. QuickSuite includes five modular platforms that together manage the entire post-sale customer lifecycle: registration and upsell/cross-sell (QuickReg®), product protection (QuickCover®), claims management (QuickClaim®), behavioral and predictive analytics (QuickInsight®), and renewal or subscription management (QuickRenew®).”

The company will be holding private meetings at Vdara Hotel and Spa on January 5th-7th. If you plan to be there and would like to schedule a meeting, you can reach out to Dawn Taylor directly at dtaylor@afterinc.com or contact Scott Morrison, EVP Business Development (smorrison@afterinc.com) or Dan Hulkower, SVP, Business Development (dhulkower@afterinc.com).

To learn more about QuickReg® and QuickCover®, visit our product websites at https://www.quickreg.me/ and https://www.quickcover.me/. QuickClaim®, QuickInsight®, and QuickRenew® are launching in late January and early February 2022.

About After, Inc.

After, Inc. (https://www.afterinc.com/) is a leader in post-sale customer experience technology, providing product registration, marketing, analytics, and program administration to enterprise customers since 2005. After, Inc. partners with some of the world’s top brands to help them drive customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue and profit opportunities. Now, with its new QuickSuite, After, Inc. can offer the same high quality post-sale solutions to manufacturers, TPAs and retailers of any size. Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Insurance Holdings, LP (“Galway Holdings”), a financial services distribution company with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Stacey Wisniewski

After, Inc.

(615) 934-1817

swisniewski@afterinc.com

MULTIMEDIA:

Caption: Meet the After, Inc. team at CES 2022.

